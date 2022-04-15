Franciscan to offer free screenings as part of Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative

MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City plans to offer free screenings and health information at barber shops across the city.

The Franciscan hospital will have a presence at Sharper’s Image at 5150 Franklin St. in Meijer, Marvelous Cuts at 4327 Franklin St.t and Platinum Designs at 1801 Franklin St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. It's part of the 10th annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative.

“This marks the 10th year anniversary of the IBBHI, and I am so excited that Franciscan Health Michigan City is the host this year. I am grateful for all the partners that are a part of such a great initiative for Michigan City,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams.

Black-owned barbershops in 15 communities across Indiana will seek to educate the public about health, wellness and chronic diseases.

The idea behind the initiative is to reach people through black-owned barber shops, a trusted cultural institution in the African-American community.

People can get screened for blood pressure, body mass index and blood glucose at the barber shops that day.

“African-American males are our focus, but women can also be screened. We want to encourage them to get screened and always remember to see their primary care doctor regularly. The goal is to enlighten African-American men to better understand cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, health wellness through screening and education and the importance of prostate health,” Williams said.

For more information, email Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org.

