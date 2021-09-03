Free car seats offered to parents at Franciscan Health hospitals in Hammond, Michigan City

Parents can get free car seats at car seat safety clinics this month at Franciscan Health hospitals in Hammond and Michigan City.

Franciscan Health Hammond hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave. will host an appointment-only clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10.

Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital will stage an appointment-only clinic at its legacy Homer Street campus at 301 Homer St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (800) 931-3322.

"Free car seats, provided by a generous grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems, will be installed by a certified technician while supplies last," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Caregivers must bring their children to the appointment so the technician can see how the child fits in their current car seat and make adjustments for their new one. Some qualifications are required to receive the free car seat."

Proper seating changes as children grow.