Free car seats to be offered at the Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Station

Free car seats will be provided to Indiana residents at the Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Station this weekend.

Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health Systems will offer the car seats at a free car seat safety clinic between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the fire station at 745 W. 275 S. in Hebron.

It's open by appointment to Indiana residents only.

"Free car seats, provided by a generous grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems, will be installed by a certified technician while supplies last," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Caregivers must bring their children to the appointment so the technician can see how the child fits in their current car seat and make adjustments for their new one. Some qualifications are required to receive the free car seat."

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends parents visit car seat inspection stations if they need help installing a car seat or just installed one, so they can check to make sure it's safe for their child. The agency advises to keep children rear-facing in the car for as long as possible.

"Children under age 2 should always ride rear-facing and should remain rear-facing until they reach the top weight and height allowed by the seat manufacturer," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Children between 4 and 7 should be in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. Once the child outgrows the forward-facing seat, it’s time to travel in a booster seat, but still in the back seat. Children 8 to 12 should remain in a booster seat until they are big enough to fit in a seat belt properly."

To make an appointment, call (800) 931-3322 or (219) 488-1380.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0