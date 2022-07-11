Free clinics available to get kids caught up on childhood vaccines

Northwest Indiana parents who missed getting their kids the regular set of childhood vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic have several opportunities to get caught up prior to the start of the new school year.

The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with county health departments and other local health care entities to host extra back-to-school immunization clinics to ensure Hoosier children receive all of the state-required and recommended vaccines at no cost.

"Over the last two years, immunization rates for diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox have fallen 10% across Indiana, which puts children at greater risk of highly contagious, yet highly preventable, diseases,” said Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner.

"While many parents already have appointments scheduled with their child’s pediatrician, we know that some may be having difficulty with access. These community clinics bring the services to areas with the greatest need to help ensure every child is protected before they walk into the classroom."

Vaccinations are available without an appointment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Lake County Health Department, 2900 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point.

Special walk-in vaccination clinics also are scheduled in Lake County for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the East Chicago Police Department, 2301 E. Columbus Drive; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at Heritage Hall Community Center, 4506 Pod Ave., East Chicago; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 at the Mayor's Block Party, 401 Broadway, Gary.

In Porter County, vaccinations can be scheduled by calling 219-759-8239 to make an appointment at the Porter County Health Department, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 105, Valparaiso.

LaPorte County vaccine catch-up appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 29-30 and Aug. 16-17 at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. State Road 2, LaPorte.

A map displaying all 146 Start Smart vaccine events across Indiana is available online at startsmart.health.in.gov.

The clinics are open to children age 5 and up. Families will not be charged for the vaccines but should provide health insurance information if available.

The Indiana Department of Health also is in the process of mailing letters to the parents of children whose state health records show they are behind on their vaccines.

"Immunizations are an essential part of keeping students healthy, and we encourage every family to take advantage of these local opportunities to get their children caught up and take one important task off their back-to-school checklist," Box said.