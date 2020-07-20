Free helpline connects Hoosiers with trained counselors to talk COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoosiers needing someone to talk to as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts normal life in the United States for a fifth consecutive month now can speak with a trained counselor — for free — any time day or night.

The Be Well Crisis Helpline launched Monday through Indiana's 211 telephone system to assist Hoosiers experiencing elevated stress and anxiety levels due to the ever-present threat of COVID-19.

"As Hoosiers continue to cope with the 'new normal' of life during a pandemic, with massive disruptions in their everyday lives, and with emotions ranging from bored to terrified, it was imperative to build a helpline that could literally be a lifeline for many," said Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

"With the Be Well Crisis Helpline, our intent is to provide easy and free access to counselors who can listen and help by simply calling 2-1-1."

According to FSSA, COVID-19 has caused a rise in mental health-related issues across the state and the nation, including new stresses brought on by social isolation and the lack of traditional support systems such as family, friends, schools, religious and other community organizations.