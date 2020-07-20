Free helpline connects Hoosiers with trained counselors to talk COVID-19 concerns

Hoosiers needing someone to talk to as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts normal life in the United States for a fifth consecutive month now can speak with a trained counselor — for free — any time day or night.
The Be Well Crisis Helpline launched Monday through Indiana's 211 telephone system to assist Hoosiers experiencing elevated stress and anxiety levels due to the ever-present threat of COVID-19.
"As Hoosiers continue to cope with the 'new normal' of life during a pandemic, with massive disruptions in their everyday lives, and with emotions ranging from bored to terrified, it was imperative to build a helpline that could literally be a lifeline for many," said Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
"With the Be Well Crisis Helpline, our intent is to provide easy and free access to counselors who can listen and help by simply calling 2-1-1."
According to FSSA, COVID-19 has caused a rise in mental health-related issues across the state and the nation, including new stresses brought on by social isolation and the lack of traditional support systems such as family, friends, schools, religious and other community organizations.
For many Hoosiers, anxiety regarding financial stress, grief and loss over bereavement and the loss of one's "normal routine," along with all of the unknowns regarding COVID-19, is overwhelming.
Jay Chaudhary, director of FSSA's Division of Mental Health and Addiction, said callers who dial 2-1-1 will be connected to an experienced and compassionate counselor specially trained to help with issues triggered or worsened by COVID-19.
"The trained counselors will be able to listen, provide support and promote personal resiliency," Chaudhary said.
All calls to the helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, are confidential. Indiana 211 also can connect Hoosiers to additional assistance and answers from health and human service resources across the state.
The helpline is funded by a Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Additional information about mental health resources available to Hoosiers is available online at BeWellIndiana.org.
