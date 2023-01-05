 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gastroenterologist to presert first HealthU talk on 'silent killer'

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Health has scheduled its first HealthyU event, opening a series meant to teach the public about health and wellness.

Board-certified gastroenterologist Eric Steinberg will give a presentation entitled “Fatty Liver Disease: The Silent Killer” 5-6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte, 140 East Shore Parkway in LaPorte.

He’ll discuss risk factors for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, which one out of every three adults have, but most who have it don’t know.

The chronic disease can lead to serious health conditions like cirrhosis, liver cancer or death, according to the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Disease. The risks are higher for people who suffer from other chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity or high blood pressure.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Steinberg will discuss how the disease is diagnosed, what lifestyle changes people must follow and what treatment options can prevent it from progressing and even possibly reverse it.

Northwest Health developed the HealthyU program to educate the community on a variety of health and wellness subjects. It’s a series of free monthly seminars that provide people with concrete steps on how they can stay healthy and improve their quality of life. Doctors will answer any questions the public might have about the variety of health issues being discussed.

Registration is encouraged. Complimentary refreshments will be provided at the talk. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/FattyLiverNWH.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

