Goldman Sachs downgrades U.S. Steel stock after first dip in steel prices in more than a year

U.S. Steel stock has plunged after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stock from "neutral" to "sell" after the first dip in steel prices in more than a year.

Steel prices recently reached historic highs, rising weekly since August of 2020. Prices fell to a low of $440 a ton last August as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the economy, but began a year-long streak of increases, according to Steel Market Update.

Hot-rolled coil prices peaked at $1,995 a ton last month, as compared to a previous record of $1,070 a ton in the summer of 2008, when the United States was still exporting steel to China.

But prices recently dropped to an average of $1,950 a ton, according to Steel Market Update.

Goldman Sachs expressed concerns that market conditions were changing and steel prices were poised to start declining in the United States after a meteoric rise for more than a year.