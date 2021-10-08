Goldman Sachs downgrades U.S. Steel stock after first dip in steel prices in more than a year

U.S. Steel stock has plunged after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stock from "neutral" to "sell" after the first dip in steel prices in more than a year.
Steel prices recently reached historic highs, rising weekly since August of 2020. Prices fell to a low of $440 a ton last August as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the economy, but began a year-long streak of increases, according to Steel Market Update.
Hot-rolled coil prices peaked at $1,995 a ton last month, as compared to a previous record of $1,070 a ton in the summer of 2008, when the United States was still exporting steel to China.
But prices recently dropped to an average of $1,950 a ton, according to Steel Market Update.
Goldman Sachs expressed concerns that market conditions were changing and steel prices were poised to start declining in the United States after a meteoric rise for more than a year.
“While part of this has been driven by strong demand and a lagging supply response, we believe the market may be anticipating a correction in the coming months as additional import volumes arrive and new capacity begin operations,” Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng wrote in a note. “That said, we believe there are opportunities to be more tactically positioned among the domestic steel participants, and we update our views to reflect a slightly more defensive positioning among the flat steel producers.”
A Steel Market Update survey of manufacturing executives found 80% believed hot-rolled steel prices peaked and would begin to fall back to earth.
Goldman Sachs concluded it was not sustainable to expect hot-rolled coil steel prices would remain at 140% of their historic levels. She lowered the steel price target on U.S. Steel to $21 a share.
U.S. Steel stock prices fell from $22.45 Tuesday to around $20.70 a share at the end of business Friday.
