GOP lawmakers want special session if US Supreme Court limits abortion rights

One hundred Republican state legislators are urging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to call the Indiana General Assembly into special session as soon as possible if the U.S. Supreme Court later this year limits or rescinds the constitutional right to abortion.

In a letter sent to the governor Tuesday, the GOP Hoosier lawmakers say they want the Indiana House and Senate to convene "to protect unborn children" if the nation's high court partially or completely overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent in favor of giving states more control over abortion access.

"As a state that recognizes that life is a precious gift that should never be neglected, it is our desire that you, as the governor of Indiana, ensure that those values are upheld without delay," the letter says.

"We have a responsibility to Hoosiers to ensure that our state laws are aligned with the Supreme Court's decision if Roe v. Wade is wholly, or partially overturned."

The letter is signed by, among others, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.

The Northwest Indiana lawmakers who signed the letter are: state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and state Sen. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.

The governor did not immediately respond to the letter. Though Holcomb never has failed to enact any abortion restriction approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, including several that were clearly unconstitutional and subsequently struck down in federal court.

Under the Indiana Constitution, the governor can call the Legislature back to the Statehouse after it adjourns for the year if, in his opinion, "the public welfare shall require it."

Anti-abortion activists are hopeful Indiana and other states will get the go-ahead to completely ban abortion, or more severely restrict access to the procedure, when the conservative Supreme Court majority cemented by Republican former President Donald Trump issues its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — likely by the end of June.

"We are deeply appreciative of these legislators taking action to encourage a special session if the Supreme Court opens new opportunities for protecting life in Indiana," said Mike Fichter, president of Indiana Right to Life.

"We come alongside these legislators in encouraging Governor Holcomb to take decisive action if Roe vs. Wade is completely, or partially, reversed."

On the other hand, abortion rights supporters believe there's no need for a special legislative session that will make women's lives more dangerous by taking away access to safe abortion.

"The notion that our 76% male state Legislature should be able to make decisions about women’s own bodies and livelihoods on their behalf is ludicrous. The state government’s purpose is to enhance people’s lives, not control and legislate their most private and complex decisions," said state Sens. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, and Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington.

"If we call a special session in the name of protecting women and children, it should be to pass laws that fund childcare, support foster services, reinstate the child tax credit and support Hoosier women and children in real ways."

