Gov. Holcomb urges Hoosiers: 'Get vaccinated'

The governor said Indiana has sufficient supply of all three vaccine brands, including the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, to meet the demand, including Hoosiers getting booster shots to strengthen their protection against the coronavirus.

On the other hand, Holcomb observed the state is running out of hospital beds, and its health care workers are increasingly demoralized as the pandemic continues some 21 months after the first case was confirmed in Indiana on March 6, 2020.

In fact, the Indiana Hospital Association and several statewide medical organizations recently warned the surging number COVID-19 infections in Indiana, particularly among the unvaccinated, mean health care providers may be unable to treat everyone needing medical services in the months ahead.

Holcomb said that if that occurs he once again will have to look at ways the state can increase hospital capacity and add health care workers to relieve some of the burden.

"We have to recognize that this is one of those long-term endeavors that we're going to have to continue to manage our way through as long as it's with us," Holcomb said.