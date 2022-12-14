Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization

Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia.

The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.

"I'm still a little winded. But we're back on track. We're back on schedule. The medicine was effective and I was a good patient. I followed the doctor's orders and they've got me flying straight again," Holcomb said Wednesday in an interview with The Times.

The 54-year-old said the hospital was busy while he was there — treating Hoosiers of all ages suffering from RSV, the flu, COVID-19 and other ailments — and he's grateful for the "passionate" assistance everyone was receiving from "incredible caregivers."

"They've got a lot grace, I'll tell you that," Holcomb said. "It shouldn't take being sick to be reminded about how fortunate we are to have the caregivers that we do.

"From the person that took out the trash and swept the floors, to the doctor prescribing the medicine, to the doctor showing me my lung. From A to Z, every single person was so nice, so kind, so patient."

Holcomb even got a little touch of home in his hospital room. He said the hospital director allowed him to hang onto the bobblehead doll of Henry Holcomb, the governor's popular miniature schnauzer known on social media sites as @FirstDogHenry, that she normally keeps on her desk.

"Here, this might cheer you up," the governor said she told him. "But I want it back when you leave."

