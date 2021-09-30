 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor extends Indiana's COVID-19 emergency declaration through October
alert top story urgent

Governor extends Indiana's COVID-19 emergency declaration through October

Holcomb extends public health emergency order as delta variant spreads

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending his declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic through at least the end of October.

The Republican issued an executive order Thursday that found, despite the state's ongoing mitigation and vaccination efforts, the coronavirus "remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana," and further action is needed "to continue to address, control and reduce the threat posed by COVID-19."

This is the 19th renewal of Indiana's COVID-19 emergency since Holcomb signed his initial declaration March 6, 2020, after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana Department of Health is urging all Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, particuarly the more infectious delta variant

Since that day, more than 962,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus and more than 15,000 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Holcomb said renewing his public health emergency declaration through Oct. 31 ensures Indiana can continue responding effectively to the hundreds of COVID-19 cases still being diagnosed daily, along with the continuing hospitalizations and deaths caused by the coronavirus.

The governor also singled out Indiana's comparatively low vaccination rate of 55.6% as a reason to extend the state of emergency.

Holcomb noted 98.8% of new COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated individuals — leaving Indiana in a potentially precious position as delta and other coronavirus variants continue spreading across the country.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Hoosiers age 12 and up can get the COVID-19 vaccine for free at more than 1,000 hospitals, health clinics and retail pharmacies across the state without an appointment.

A full list of vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

The governor's extension of his emergency order also allowed him to issue a second executive order continuing the existing COVID-19 control measures for Indiana schools, hospitals and other institutions until Oct. 31.

Download PDF Executive Order 21-26
Download PDF Executive Order 21-27

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Indiana COVID-19 deaths top 15,000
Health Care

Indiana COVID-19 deaths top 15,000

  • Updated

State health officials are recommending Hoosiers avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting the free COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts