Governor extends Indiana's COVID-19 emergency declaration through October

Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending his declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic through at least the end of October.

The Republican issued an executive order Thursday that found, despite the state's ongoing mitigation and vaccination efforts, the coronavirus "remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana," and further action is needed "to continue to address, control and reduce the threat posed by COVID-19."

This is the 19th renewal of Indiana's COVID-19 emergency since Holcomb signed his initial declaration March 6, 2020, after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Hoosier State.

Since that day, more than 962,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus and more than 15,000 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Holcomb said renewing his public health emergency declaration through Oct. 31 ensures Indiana can continue responding effectively to the hundreds of COVID-19 cases still being diagnosed daily, along with the continuing hospitalizations and deaths caused by the coronavirus.

The governor also singled out Indiana's comparatively low vaccination rate of 55.6% as a reason to extend the state of emergency.