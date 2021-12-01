Governor extends Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency into 2022

The majority of Indiana's 92 counties, including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, remain one notch lower at the orange level, or approaching uncontrolled spread.

The governor's executive orders do not impose business restrictions, a face mask mandate, or any similar measures previously implemented in Indiana during past periods with high spread of COVID-19.

They also do not direct hospitals or other health care providers to postpone surgeries or make other accommodations to ensure individuals needing care for conditions other than COVID-19 still are able to find an open bed.

Instead, the state health department is recommending Hoosiers age 5 and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to minimize their risk of contracting or falling ill due to the virus.

The free vaccine is available at more than 1,100 retail pharmacies, health clinics, and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.