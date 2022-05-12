Governor, president order flags lowered in memory of 1M US COVID deaths

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing all flags at government buildings in Indiana, including schools, be lowered to half-staff until sunset Monday in remembrance of the 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19.

The Republican chief executive also is urging Indiana businesses and other entities flying the national or state flag to likewise lower their banners during the same period.

In addition, Democratic President Joe Biden similarly has ordered flags to half-staff at all federal buildings and American military installations in the United States and around the world.

In a proclamation, Biden observed the tragic milestone by noting the national coronavirus death toll equates to 1 million empty chairs around dinner tables in American homes — including 22,684 Hoosiers killed by COVID-19 since 2020.

"I know the pain of that black hole in your heart. It is unrelenting. But I also know the ones you love are never truly gone. They will always be with you," Biden said.

"As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines and treatments than ever before."

"In remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow Americans. For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We can and will do this together as the United States of America. May God bless the 1 million American lives lost and their loved ones left behind," the president said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.