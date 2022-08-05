Governor signs Indiana's near-total abortion ban into law

Gov. Eric Holcomb waited barely one hour after Hoosier lawmakers gave final approval to the state's near-total abortion ban late Friday night to sign the measure into law.

In a statement, the Republican chief executive praised the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for their "thorough and thoughtful debate on Senate Enrolled Act 1," and celebrated the enactment of the "once-in-a-generation legislation" that passed the Senate, 28-19, and cleared the House, 62-38.

"Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life. In my view, SEA 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support," Holcomb said.

"These actions followed long days of hearings filled with sobering and personal testimony from citizens and elected representatives on this emotional and complex topic. Ultimately, those voices shaped and informed the final contents of the legislation and its carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances a woman or unborn child might face," he added.

Indiana is the first state to legislatively impose new abortion restrictions following the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that rescinded the right to abortion established by the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The new law, which takes effect Sept. 15, prohibits all abortions in Indiana from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

It also shuts down all abortion clinics in the state by requiring every abortion be completed in a hospital or hospital-owned surgical center, puts doctors at risk of losing their medical license if they fail to sufficiently justify the legal basis for an abortion, and sets the stage for Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to some day overrule locally elected prosecutors and file criminal charges alleging an illegal abortion.

At the same time, the measure explicitly exempts in vitro fertilization programs from the restrictions on abortion and appears to leave intact current state laws relating to the availability of contraceptives and the ability of women to travel to other states to obtain an abortion.

Holcomb kept a very low profile during debate on the measure that brought thousands of women and men to the Statehouse over the past two weeks advocating for and against abortion rights.

The governor's silence led some to hope he might veto the abortion restrictions, just as he unexpectedly rejected a legislative proposal earlier this year to ban transgender girls from participating on girls sports teams at Indiana elementary, middle and high schools.

In that case, the General Assembly promptly overrode the governor's veto and enacted House Enrolled Act 1041 notwithstanding Holcomb's objections. The law has since been put on hold by a federal court.

It's likely Indiana's new abortion restrictions also will end up in court. Katie Blair, advocacy and public policy director at the ACLU of Indiana, said Friday the civil rights organization is working "to evaluate every legal avenue available to defend abortion access here in Indiana."

“Across the county, states with bans on abortion are facing numerous lawsuits, and these laws are being blocked in the courts," Blair said. "Hoosiers have a constitutional right to privacy, and these deeply private, personal and unique decisions should be made by women in consultation with their doctors. What is right for one family may not be right for another."

The governor also said he signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 2 that returns a total of $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of $200 rebate checks and boosts state spending on pregnancy, child care, contraceptives and similar programs to accommodate up to 8,000 extra children who may be born each year in Indiana because of the state's new abortion restrictions.

"This fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session in order help Hoosiers hurting from historically high inflation," Holcomb said.

"I am also especially grateful for the nearly $100 million in long overdue increased funding to support the health of our Hoosier mothers and babies. While there is still more to do, better access and awareness of all our programs will be critical to improving our infant and maternal mortality rates — a long-standing priority of my administration."

The Legislature is expected to take no further action during its rare summer session that statutorily must end by Aug. 14.