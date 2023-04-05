Government knows best.

That's the message broadcast from the Republican-controlled Indiana Statehouse Wednesday, where Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a measure extinguishing the right of some Hoosier parents to choose, in consultation with their doctors, the medical treatments they believe are most appropriate for their children.

For now, Senate Enrolled Act 480 only restricts medical care for children under age 18 with gender dysphoria, a condition affecting a tiny number of minors whose gender identity does not match their assigned sex or physical characteristics, and for whom cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers may be prescribed to produce congruence.

But the new law also continues a trend of Indiana representatives and senators limiting the bodily autonomy of Hoosiers and dictating the medical care accessible to them, following last year's enactment of a near-total abortion ban severely limiting the reproductive rights of women, except in extraordinary circumstances.

In a statement issued following the private bill signing, Holcomb focused on gender surgery as the basis for his decision to enact the measure — even though gender surgeries are not performed on minors in Indiana.

"Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor," Holcomb said.

"There has and will continue to be debate within the medical community about the best ways to provide physical and mental health care for adolescents who are struggling with their own gender identity, and it is important that we recognize and understand those struggles are real. With all that in mind, I have decided to sign SB 480 into law," he added.

Some critics of the plan had hoped Holcomb might instead veto the legislation, as he did last year when Republican lawmakers voted to ban transgender girls from participating in girls' sports at elementary, middle and high schools throughout Indiana.

House Enrolled Act 1041 (2022) ultimately was enacted into law notwithstanding the governor's objections. Though it's had little practical effect since a federal judge promptly deemed it unlawful discrimination based on sex, and zero transgender girls are playing girls' sports in Indiana.

A similar legal challenge against this year's anti-transgender policy, which takes effect July 1, was filed Wednesday afternoon on behalf of affected families and health care providers by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Jane Henegar, ACLU of Indiana executive director, called the new law "a devastating development for transgender youth in Indiana and heartbreaking for all of us who love and support them."

"Indiana politicians continue to fail trans youth, so it is up to each and every one of us to rise against their ignorance and surround these young people with strength, safety and love," Henegar said. "In addition to targeting an already vulnerable group, this law blatantly disregards the rights of parents and families to make decisions about their children’s health."

"The ACLU is dedicated to overturning this unconstitutional law and is confident the state will find itself completely incapable of defending it in court," she added.

In response, Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, said his office is prepared to defend the statute and he applauded the General Assembly's "hard work to ensure this got across the finish line."

"Signing the bill that protects our children from irreversible and damaging decisions was the right move by the governor. Banning these experimental procedures is critical for the health and well-being of future generations," Rokita said.

The new law bars Indiana hospitals and medical providers from administering any treatment, including hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgeries, intended to transition the gender of a person under age 18, even if the child has their parent's consent and financial support.

Hoosier children currently receiving gender transition hormone therapy are required by the statute to end their treatment by Dec. 31 and de-transition, notwithstanding the potential impact to the physical and mental health of the children.

Doctors and other health care providers serving transgender children also are banned from referring their patients for continuing care elsewhere because the legislation authorizes the attorney general to go after the license of any Indiana practitioner who "aids or abets" in the provision of gender transition procedures for a minor.

State Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, a physician and the sponsor of the measure, said he believes it will protect "a group of vulnerable Hoosier children," rather than harming them.

"We have the utmost compassion for children suffering with gender dysphoria and they deserve sensible counseling. Gender related procedures on children are growing at an alarming rate in the United States while other countries are scaling back their use," Johnson said.

"Since these procedures have irreversible and life-altering effects, it is appropriate and necessary for our state to make sure these procedures are performed only on adults who can make the decision on their own behalf," he added.

Indiana now is among a dozen states with laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Those laws have been blocked by federal judges in all but two states.

Nevertheless, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., a candidate for Indiana's 2024 Republican gubernatorial nomination who believes television programs with LGBTQ content should have a warning label, applauded Holcomb's decision to sign the proposal into law.

"A child cannot consent to irreversible sex change surgery, and Indiana will no longer allow children to take dangerous drugs with long-term consequences like puberty blockers and hormone therapies in the name of extreme gender theories," Braun said.

"These kids are clearly having a hard time, and we need to give them compassion and mental health help rather than dangerous, untested, unapproved drugs and irreversible surgeries," he added.

In contrast, state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said he views the new law as "state-sanctioned bullying" by labeling transgender people as "other" and seeking to divide Hoosiers.

"While I understand there are many concerns surrounding the types of treatment afforded to children, I also listened as many doctors and health care professionals assured us no children in Indiana are receiving surgical or irreversible treatments. We also heard from many parents of transgender children who told us gender-affirming care saved their child's life," Smith said.

"As a man of strong faith, I'm reminded of a verse from the Book of Psalms: 'But you, O Lord, are a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness.' I reflected on this and similar verses while this bill has been deliberated, and knowing that I serve a just and loving God makes it impossible for me to support legislation that seeks to harm those ostracized by society," he added.

Smith also emphasized, notwithstanding the governor's signature on the new law, he and other Hoosiers opposed to hate and discrimination will continue standing up to bullies on behalf of the less powerful.

"I've been in the General Assembly since 1990, and during that time I've seen countless groups of people become targets for the Indiana Republican Party's culture wars," Smith said. "When you don't have solutions to the real problems your constituents are facing, you create a bogeyman to distract them, and Hoosiers are suffering as a result."

