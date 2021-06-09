Greens and heart health, pets and dieting, stair climbing benefits, baby aspiring benefits, mushrooms as cancer fighter

A cup of greens a day
If a cup of raw greens is part of your daily diet, there’s good news.
A new study from researchers at Edith Cowan University in Australia shows that eating 60 milligrams of vegetable nitrate each day can help reduce the risk of a heart disease.
Approximately 1 cup of raw greens such as spinach and bok choy has 60 milligrams of vegetable nitrate. Other vegetables rich in nitrate include beetroot, arugula and celery.
Nitric oxide helps support the widening of blood vessels, which can help reduce blood pressure. Study participants who had an intake of 60 milligrams of vegetable nitrate as part of their diets also showed a 12% lower risk of ischemic heart disease and a 17% lower risk of an ischemic stroke.
Source: European Journal of Epidemiology
Doggie diet pal
If you’re on a diet, there’s a good chance that your pet is on one, too.
That’s according to a new study from the University of Guelph in Ontario.
However, when it comes to a grain-free diet, the study found that owners seem to choose it more often for their dogs than themselves.
The Pet Food Consumer Habit Survey found those who are specifically on a gluten-free, organic or grain-free diet are likely to look for the same characteristics in their groceries for themselves and their dogs.
Source: PLOS One journal
Stairway to fitness?
Next time you have the choice of stairs or elevators, researchers say there’s proof that taking the stairs provides more health benefits.
In fact, researchers at McMaster University in Ontario who studied heart patients found that individuals who had developed a stair-climbing routine experienced significant cardiovascular and muscular benefits. It did not matter whether the participants’ stair-climbing routines were vigorous or moderate.
Researchers say that the results show that heart patients can still repair and build lost muscle.
Source: McMaster University
Benefits of baby aspirin
Though aspirin has been known to offer protection after a heart attack, stroke or bypass surgery, the dosage has not been clear.
A new study, however, shows that when it comes to deciding between an 81 mg baby aspirin and a regular 325 mg dose, the lower dose offers adequate protection.
The study looked at more than 15,000 patients in a real-world trial and found there was also better adherence with the low dose.
Source: New England Journal of Medicine
Mushrooms as cancer fighter
If you’re a mushroom fan, you may be getting more health benefits than you originally thought.
A new study from Penn State University shows that a higher mushroom consumption is associated with a lower risk of cancer.
After analyzing data from more than 19,500 patients, researchers found that those who incorporated 18 grams of mushrooms daily into their diets had a 45% lower risk of cancer than those who did not consume mushrooms.
Mushrooms are known for being rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Certain kinds, such as shiitake, oyster and maitake have higher amounts of the amino acid ergothioneine, a powerful antioxidant.
Source: Penn State College of Medicine