Greens and heart health, pets and dieting, stair climbing benefits, baby aspiring benefits, mushrooms as cancer fighter

A cup of greens a day

If a cup of raw greens is part of your daily diet, there’s good news.

A new study from researchers at Edith Cowan University in Australia shows that eating 60 milligrams of vegetable nitrate each day can help reduce the risk of a heart disease.

Approximately 1 cup of raw greens such as spinach and bok choy has 60 milligrams of vegetable nitrate. Other vegetables rich in nitrate include beetroot, arugula and celery.

Nitric oxide helps support the widening of blood vessels, which can help reduce blood pressure. Study participants who had an intake of 60 milligrams of vegetable nitrate as part of their diets also showed a 12% lower risk of ischemic heart disease and a 17% lower risk of an ischemic stroke.

Source: European Journal of Epidemiology

Doggie diet pal

If you’re on a diet, there’s a good chance that your pet is on one, too.

That’s according to a new study from the University of Guelph in Ontario.