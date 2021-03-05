Hammond-based Alverno analyzing thousands of COVID-19 tests daily

Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories, which serves 32 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois, has been processing and analyzing thousands of COVID-19 tests a day during the coronavirus pandemic.
The lab has been advising physicians which test is best suited to each patient.
“While working since COVID-19 has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, it has also been the most professionally gratifying,” said Dr. Judy Lyzak, the vice president of Medical Affairs at Alverno Laboratories for the Franciscan Alliance health care system.
She's been collaborating with the AMITA Health health care system on administering tests.
“Collaboration has been paramount,” Lyzak said. “It’s been the key to our success. The significance that laboratory medicine has made to the contribution of patient care since COVID-19 has been extraordinary. We’ve been working behind the scenes my entire career. However, the pandemic has heightened the public’s awareness of the importance of making sure we get results done fast — and get them right. Everyone in laboratory medicine has never felt prouder because we feel so valuable. And it’s all for the patients.”
Lyzak and Dr. Janis Atkinson, Alverno's vice president of medical affairs at AMITA Health, have been developing algorithms to help hospitals converse resources like swabs and reagents. They, for instance, developed an algorithm that determined it was best to use a test that got results within an hour when treating patients with behavioral or mental health issues.
“Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was a true joint effort and collaboration between all departments," Lyzak said. "It was amazing to see how fast our team was able to complete tasks that may have taken longer in the past.
"Everyone recognized the need and significance of what we were trying to accomplish and did their best to make it happen. We can’t thank our staff enough for all of their hard work and dedication."
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in more collaboration between health care systems, doctors and the lab to improve execution and deliver quicker results, Atkinson said.
“The pandemic has caused us to work together like never before," she said. "This has permanently changed the way we work, and it’s for the better.”
Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments to Northwest Indiana.
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are scheduled to open this year.
One delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to also open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at its new delivery stations will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.
"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction for the town's project started about two months ago.
Merrillville panels earlier this year approved the development, but town leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time because of confidentiality.
Merrillville Building and Planning Director Sheila Shine said Amazon and the town worked well together to advance the project.
“The collaboration and communication between the Amazon developmental team and the planning and building department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process,” Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“We look forward to hosting this amazing company and embrace all of the potential that they will bring to Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
He said packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”
