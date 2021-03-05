Hammond-based Alverno analyzing thousands of COVID-19 tests daily

Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories, which serves 32 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois, has been processing and analyzing thousands of COVID-19 tests a day during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lab has been advising physicians which test is best suited to each patient.

“While working since COVID-19 has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, it has also been the most professionally gratifying,” said Dr. Judy Lyzak, the vice president of Medical Affairs at Alverno Laboratories for the Franciscan Alliance health care system.

She's been collaborating with the AMITA Health health care system on administering tests.

“Collaboration has been paramount,” Lyzak said. “It’s been the key to our success. The significance that laboratory medicine has made to the contribution of patient care since COVID-19 has been extraordinary. We’ve been working behind the scenes my entire career. However, the pandemic has heightened the public’s awareness of the importance of making sure we get results done fast — and get them right. Everyone in laboratory medicine has never felt prouder because we feel so valuable. And it’s all for the patients.”