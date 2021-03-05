 Skip to main content
Hammond-based Alverno analyzing thousands of COVID-19 tests daily
Hammond-based Alverno Laboratories, which serves 32 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois, has been processing and analyzing thousands of COVID-19 tests a day during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lab has been advising physicians which test is best suited to each patient.

“While working since COVID-19 has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, it has also been the most professionally gratifying,” said Dr. Judy Lyzak, the vice president of Medical Affairs at Alverno Laboratories for the Franciscan Alliance health care system.

She's been collaborating with the AMITA Health health care system on administering tests.

“Collaboration has been paramount,” Lyzak said. “It’s been the key to our success. The significance that laboratory medicine has made to the contribution of patient care since COVID-19 has been extraordinary. We’ve been working behind the scenes my entire career. However, the pandemic has heightened the public’s awareness of the importance of making sure we get results done fast — and get them right. Everyone in laboratory medicine has never felt prouder because we feel so valuable. And it’s all for the patients.”

Lyzak and Dr. Janis Atkinson, Alverno's vice president of medical affairs at AMITA Health, have been developing algorithms to help hospitals converse resources like swabs and reagents. They, for instance, developed an algorithm that determined it was best to use a test that got results within an hour when treating patients with behavioral or mental health issues.

“Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was a true joint effort and collaboration between all departments," Lyzak said. "It was amazing to see how fast our team was able to complete tasks that may have taken longer in the past.

"Everyone recognized the need and significance of what we were trying to accomplish and did their best to make it happen. We can’t thank our staff enough for all of their hard work and dedication."

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in more collaboration between health care systems, doctors and the lab to improve execution and deliver quicker results, Atkinson said.

“The pandemic has caused us to work together like never before," she said. "This has permanently changed the way we work, and it’s for the better.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

