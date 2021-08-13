Hammond clinic named after longtime doctor after 6-figure endowment

The Rev. Theodore Mens, chaplain at Franciscan Health Munster, offered a blessing of the newly renamed clinic.

“We have an opportunity to continue to share our talents, our best characteristics through this clinic and all the work that will continue, and certainly, the family of Dr. Lanman continue their own tradition by their own support and generosity of this clinic,” he said.

Franciscan Alliance Chairperson of the Board Sister Jane Marie Klein, who previously served as CEO at the Hammond hospital for 10 years, said the clinic Dr. Lanman often volunteered his time and talents at would preserve his legacy.

“He was a great physician; he was a wonderful person,” she said. “As president of the medical staff, he was always there whenever I needed him for whatever I needed him to do.”

The clinic at 5530 Hohman Ave., which is open Monday through Friday, provides invaluable services to those more in need, she said.

“Certainly, the Dr. John Lanman Clinic is a major stronghold for many people in this community who would not get health care,” she said. “John set a wonderful example to our doctors and to all those who are working in the clinic today, our physicians, because we can’t do it without them, and we can’t do it without nurses and other staff.”