Hammond clinic named after longtime doctor after 6-figure endowment

The Catherine McAuley Clinic serving the needy in downtown Hammond was dedicated to and renamed after a longtime doctor's family made a six-figure memorial endowment.
Dr. John Lanman has volunteered to help the uninsured and underinsured at the clinic by the Franciscan Health Hospital since it opened in 1996. It was dedicated in his name after his children made a major donation to help with community needs like health care, medication, transportation and food for the most needy and vulnerable.
“This will have a transformational impact for years to come,” said Rick Peltier, executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation.
Lanman died at the age of 88 in 2014 after practicing internal medicine in Northwest Indiana for more than 40 years. His children, Jill Broderick, Janet Noth, Elizabeth Oliver and John Lanman Jr., donated to the clinic in his memory.
“I’ve never known anyone who loved their job as much as my father loved being a doctor,” Broderick said. “I think in some ways, McAuley Clinic may have been the most rewarding medicine in his career. That’s because my father took care of people. Not just their diabetes or their heart condition, but all of them. He cared about their lives and how they were managing to juggle the stresses of being human. He understood that his patients had challenges beyond those he identified with his stethoscope.”
The Rev. Theodore Mens, chaplain at Franciscan Health Munster, offered a blessing of the newly renamed clinic.
“We have an opportunity to continue to share our talents, our best characteristics through this clinic and all the work that will continue, and certainly, the family of Dr. Lanman continue their own tradition by their own support and generosity of this clinic,” he said.
Franciscan Alliance Chairperson of the Board Sister Jane Marie Klein, who previously served as CEO at the Hammond hospital for 10 years, said the clinic Dr. Lanman often volunteered his time and talents at would preserve his legacy.
“He was a great physician; he was a wonderful person,” she said. “As president of the medical staff, he was always there whenever I needed him for whatever I needed him to do.”
The clinic at 5530 Hohman Ave., which is open Monday through Friday, provides invaluable services to those more in need, she said.
“Certainly, the Dr. John Lanman Clinic is a major stronghold for many people in this community who would not get health care,” she said. “John set a wonderful example to our doctors and to all those who are working in the clinic today, our physicians, because we can’t do it without them, and we can’t do it without nurses and other staff.”
For more information, visit franciscanhealthfoundation.org or call (219) 661-3401.