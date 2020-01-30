You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hammond firefighters raise money for breast cancer
urgent

Hammond firefighters raise money for breast cancer

{{featured_button_text}}
Hammond firefighters raise money for breast cancer

Hammond Firefighters who wore t-shirts to raise funding for the Cancer Resource Centre are (left to right) Chris Batton, Ralph Batton, Alex Zielinski, Rick Berdine, Phil Scheeringa, Anthony Janiga, Jake Cory, Dave Hoover, Brandon Ashana, Cancer Resource Centre Director Anthony Andello, Alex Belligio, Martin Padilla and Ed Wagner.

 Provided

Hammond firefighters raised $1,500 for Community Healthcare System's Cancer Resource Centre in Munster while wearing breast cancer awareness t-shirts while working on active duty in October, which was breast cancer awareness month.

"The goal of the new shirts was to, in part, honor the memory of a fireman’s sister, Amanda Repay, who lost her battle to breast cancer last February, as well as raise funding for cancer care close to home," Community Hospital said in a press release.

The Hammond Fire Department recently donated the funds raised to Community. The money will benefit the 17-year-old Cancer Resource Centre, which the Community Cancer Research Foundation nonprofit runs to improve the quality of cancer care throughout Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicago.

People can go to the Cancer Resource Centre at 926 Ridge Road in Munster to borrow books, watch videos or access other information while researching a diagnosis or course of treatment. They can attend classes, programs or professionally led groups that offer support and promote emotional well-being.

The Cancer Resource Centre relies on such donations.

"Since first opening its doors in 2003, the Cancer Resource Centre has offered all of its services free of charge to all who enter, including those receiving care from medical treatment facilities other than the hospitals of Community Healthcare System," Community Hospital said in a news release. "The Centre is funded from donations and grants, in-kind donations and volunteer support."

For more information, visit cancerresourcecentre.com or call 219-836-3349.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts