Hammond firefighters raise money for breast cancer

Hammond firefighters raised $1,500 for Community Healthcare System's Cancer Resource Centre in Munster while wearing breast cancer awareness t-shirts while working on active duty in October, which was breast cancer awareness month.

"The goal of the new shirts was to, in part, honor the memory of a fireman’s sister, Amanda Repay, who lost her battle to breast cancer last February, as well as raise funding for cancer care close to home," Community Hospital said in a press release.

The Hammond Fire Department recently donated the funds raised to Community. The money will benefit the 17-year-old Cancer Resource Centre, which the Community Cancer Research Foundation nonprofit runs to improve the quality of cancer care throughout Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicago.

People can go to the Cancer Resource Centre at 926 Ridge Road in Munster to borrow books, watch videos or access other information while researching a diagnosis or course of treatment. They can attend classes, programs or professionally led groups that offer support and promote emotional well-being.

The Cancer Resource Centre relies on such donations.