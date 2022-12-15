Hartsfield Village named a Best Nursing Home in Indiana by U.S. News & World Report.

Hartsfield Village was named a Best Nursing Home in Indiana by U.S. News & World Report.

The continuing care retirement community at 10000 Columbia Ave. in Munster was recognized as a Best Nursing Home for Short-Term Rehabilitation for 2022-23 by the national publication, long a newsweekly before it went online.

Hartsfield Village provides independent living, assisted living, rehabilitation and nursing care located on a 38-acre campus in Munster.

“We are thrilled to receive this exceptional designation naming Hartsfield among the best nursing homes in Indiana,” said Leslie Darrow, executive director of Hartsfield Village and vice president of Post Acute Services at Community Healthcare System. “It reflects our team’s dedication to providing a high-quality environment of healing for our patients.”

The annual Best Nursing Homes report has been published for 13 years. It's meant to help prospective residents and their families to make informed decisions about where to get nursing home care. Roughly 16% of skilled-nursing facilities in the United States secured the Best Nursing Home designation this year.

U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes this year on performance metrics like care, safety, infection rates, health inspections and staffing, crunching data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It added new criteria such as weekend staffing and infection rates that led to hospitalizations.

The methodology considered resident care, outcomes, safety and other factors. It looked at the consistency of staffing of registered nurses, the prevention of falls, use of antipsychotic drugs and the prevention of serious infections.

“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”

For more information, visit health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes.