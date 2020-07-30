Hartsfield Village uses ultraviolet light robots to kill coronavirus, germs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hartsfield Village in Munster is deploying high-tech robots that emit ultraviolet light to kill coronavirus, germs and bacteria.

The assisted living facility and nursing home that's part of the Community Healthcare System is using hospital-grade infection control practices by deploying the Surfacide Helios system, which consists of three roving floor-to-ceiling disinfecting robots.

“After Hartsfield trialed the Surfacide UV-C equipment, we immediately decided to purchase the technology for routine use on our campus, primarily to assist in COVID-19 prevention,” said Leslie Darrow, vice president Post-Acute Care Services, Community Healthcare System. “This technology has been a very important factor in our tremendous success in protecting our community from the coronavirus and other viruses.”

The ultraviolet light the robots emit reduces bacteria, spores and viruses, including COVID-19, by breaking up the molecular bonds that hold together their DNA.

The three robots are locked into an empty room and emit the light, which suffuses everywhere, including hard-to-reach spaces between cabinets and in open drawers.

A study by Columbia University Irving Medical Center in California found the ultraviolet light killed more than 99.9% of seasonal coronavirus.