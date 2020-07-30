Hartsfield Village uses ultraviolet light robots to kill coronavirus, germs

Hartsfield Village in Munster is deploying high-tech robots that emit ultraviolet light to kill coronavirus, germs and bacteria.
The assisted living facility and nursing home that's part of the Community Healthcare System is using hospital-grade infection control practices by deploying the Surfacide Helios system, which consists of three roving floor-to-ceiling disinfecting robots.
“After Hartsfield trialed the Surfacide UV-C equipment, we immediately decided to purchase the technology for routine use on our campus, primarily to assist in COVID-19 prevention,” said Leslie Darrow, vice president Post-Acute Care Services, Community Healthcare System. “This technology has been a very important factor in our tremendous success in protecting our community from the coronavirus and other viruses.”
The ultraviolet light the robots emit reduces bacteria, spores and viruses, including COVID-19, by breaking up the molecular bonds that hold together their DNA.
The three robots are locked into an empty room and emit the light, which suffuses everywhere, including hard-to-reach spaces between cabinets and in open drawers.
A study by Columbia University Irving Medical Center in California found the ultraviolet light killed more than 99.9% of seasonal coronavirus.
“To measure effectiveness, Surfacide provides us with a routine utilization report which highlights our cycle results by location, by user and with emitter count,” Darrow said.
Gallery
Masked benefactor
Orville Redenbacher statue
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Jason Glisan
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.