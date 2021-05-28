HEALTH BRIEFS: Andrean students donate to Franciscan Health Breast Care Center

"Franciscan Health’s Walk With a Doc program is the perfect way to supplement a walking or exercise regimen," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The benefits of walking include weight loss, strengthening your heart, lowering blood sugar, easing joint pain, boosting energy and even improving your mood. Each event begins with a brief health talk by a physician or clinical staff member, followed by a 5K walk."

Starting at 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday, participants can register on-site.

For more information, email Nila.Williams@FranciscanAlliance.org or kworkman@lpymca.org.

Receive help at a grief support group

Weekly grief support group sessions start June 2 at Franciscan Health Dyer Hospital at 24 Joliet St. right by the Indiana-Illinois state line.

The 10-week-long support group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the hospital.