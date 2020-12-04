Health groups urge continued COVID-19 vigilance once vaccine distribution begins

Three leading medical and health organizations are pleading with Americans to continue following COVID-19 prevention guidelines until the U.S. population is broadly immunized against the coronavirus.

A joint letter issued this week by the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, and American Nurses Association recommends people not let their guard down, even as vaccine distribution to front-line health care workers is poised to begin by the end of the year.

"We continue urging that you protect yourself and others from the virus by taking three critical, scientifically proven steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19: Wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands. These actions remain essential," the organizations said in their letter.

The groups also pledged to support a rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which various COVID-19 vaccine candidates are evaluated and ultimately may be approved for general use.