Health groups urge continued COVID-19 vigilance once vaccine distribution begins
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

Three leading medical and health organizations are pleading with Americans to continue following COVID-19 prevention guidelines until the U.S. population is broadly immunized against the coronavirus.

A joint letter issued this week by the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, and American Nurses Association recommends people not let their guard down, even as vaccine distribution to front-line health care workers is poised to begin by the end of the year.

"We continue urging that you protect yourself and others from the virus by taking three critical, scientifically proven steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19: Wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands. These actions remain essential," the organizations said in their letter.

The groups also pledged to support a rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which various COVID-19 vaccine candidates are evaluated and ultimately may be approved for general use.

"As we approach the point when a vaccine may be available, (after) more than 260,000 Americans and more than 1.4 million people worldwide have lost their lives to COVID-19, we know that vaccines will save lives and help us turn the page on this virus," they said.

"Vaccines have eradicated smallpox, nearly eliminated chickenpox and polio, and minimized the impact of countless other diseases. To achieve a similar result from COVID-19 vaccines requires trust in the process to develop, distribute and administer a safe and effective vaccine and broad willingness to get vaccinated."

To that end, the health organizations vowed to establish safe and effective strategies for administering a vaccine to all who are eligible and choose to get vaccinated, and to be transparent about vaccine benefits and risks so individuals can make informed decisions.

"Know that your health and safety continues to remain our top priority, and we will get through this together," they said.

