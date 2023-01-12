 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte accepting grant applications

Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte accepting grant applications

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte headquarters is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte is accepting grant applications for 2023.

The nonprofit that aims to help LaPorte County residents live healthy and well will start accepting applications through its grant portal Friday. It seeks proposals for health and wellness programs and projects that will help LaPorte County become one of the 10 healthiest communities in the Hoosier State by 2030.

Specifically, it seeks grant proposals that will further its goals of healthy children, healthy living and healthy minds. Applicants must show that the initiative would contribute positive change to the community and demonstrate measurable results.

It will away grants of up to $25,000 for each project or program pursued in LaPorte County this year.

Funded by the proceeds of the sale of IU Health Hospital LaPorte, the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has invested more than $36 million in the community since 2017, bankrolling many nonprofits, community organizations and service agencies.

It seeks to award grants that show a connection to its mission and vision but also accepts grants that would meet public health needs outside of the purview of its strategic priorities. 

All applications must be submitted online through its grant portal, starting with a letter of inquiry that's due on Jan. 27.

To apply, visit hflaporte.org/grantmaking-overview.

For more information, visit hflaporte.org, or by calling 219-326-2471 or emailing contact@hflaporte.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation, CPI Fell In December

