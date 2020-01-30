Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte seeks scholarship applications

Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte is accepting scholarship applications as part of a long-running tradition started by the LaPorte Hospital Foundation in 1983.

The nonprofit healthcare foundation plans to award a total of $100,000 this year to college students in the LaPorte community who are pursuing degrees in fields related to health and wellness.

Scholarship applicants must live or work in LaPorte or the surrounding area, be at least a junior in college or be enrolled in a post-graduate degree program, and have a GPA over 3.0. For a radiologic/medical imaging scholarship, they must also be pursuing a radiological technology associate degree, a radiography associate degree or a medical imaging technology bachelor's degree.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To qualify for a LaPorte Hospital auxiliary scholarship, they must be employed by LaPorte Hospital or LaPorte Physicians, or be a graduate of a high school in LaPorte County.

Applications must be submitted online through March 20.

For more information or to apply, visit hflaporte.org/scholarships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.