You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte seeks scholarship applications
urgent

Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte seeks scholarship applications

{{featured_button_text}}
Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte seeks scholarship applications

Hailmann Elementary School students demonstrate the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte's Get Active, Get Fit! School Challenge in this June 2017 photo.

 Provided

Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte is accepting scholarship applications as part of a long-running tradition started by the LaPorte Hospital Foundation in 1983.

The nonprofit healthcare foundation plans to award a total of $100,000 this year to college students in the LaPorte community who are pursuing degrees in fields related to health and wellness.

Scholarship applicants must live or work in LaPorte or the surrounding area, be at least a junior in college or be enrolled in a post-graduate degree program, and have a GPA over 3.0. For a radiologic/medical imaging scholarship, they must also be pursuing a radiological technology associate degree, a radiography associate degree or a medical imaging technology bachelor's degree.

To qualify for a LaPorte Hospital auxiliary scholarship, they must be employed by LaPorte Hospital or LaPorte Physicians, or be a graduate of a high school in LaPorte County.

Applications must be submitted online through March 20.

For more information or to apply, visit hflaporte.org/scholarships.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts