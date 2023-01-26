Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte to host nonprofit excellence symposium

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte is hosting its first Nonprofit Excellence Symposium, "Leaders Learn."

The symposium will be held at its conference and learning center at 140 E. Shore Parkway in LaPorte from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

More than 40 leaders from LaPorte County nonprofits providing social services ranging from prenatal care to senior support will convene. They will seek to learn from each other, hear from experts, share best practices and grow as leaders at the symposium.

The symposium's theme comes from a quote in Israelmore Ayivor's book "Leaders’ Ladder": “Just as the bird needs wings to fly, a leader needs useful information to flow. Leaders learn.” The symposium will have a bird motif throughout the day to reinforce the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte's focus on capacity building.

Psychotherapist and columnist Philip Chard will deliver the keynote address on emotional intelligence. Attendees will be able to attend information sessions on issues like cybersecurity, insurance for nonprofits, recruitment, retention, grant opportunities and available resources on Ten2030.org.

The symposium also will feature networking, resource sharing, peer learning and discussion of hot topics for nonprofits.

“HFL's Nonprofit Excellence Symposium is an opportunity to support and strengthen nonprofit leaders doing tremendous work to support health and wellness in LaPorte County as well as bring them together for networking and resource sharing,” said Maria Fruth, Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte president and CEO.

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte was founded in 2017 with proceeds from the sale of the IU Health Hospital. It works to improve public health in LaPorte County, which it aims to make one of the healthiest in the state. It has invested $36 million in LaPorte County.

For more information, visit hflaporte.org, call 219-326-2471 or email contact@hflaporte.org.