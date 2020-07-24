HealthLinc to host community health fairs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HealthLinc, a not-for-profit health center that provides medical, dental, vision and behavioral health services to people regardless of their ability to pay, is hosting its annual community health fairs at local clinics with a back-to-school focus.

The community fairs, which started this week and run through Aug. 6, have the theme “Lighting the Way for Community Health Centers, Today and in the Future” and seek to highlight the importance to "providing access to affordable, high-quality, cost-effective health care to the medically vulnerable and underserved in our communities."

HealthLinc will give out backpacks filled with school or health supplies to help families as kids return to school. The clinics also will offer appointments for well-child checkups and sports physicals that are provided at no cost for uninsured children.

“Our annual community health fairs are signature events providing low-cost and no-cost check-ups for the kids in our communities and we have made plans to continue this service in the safest way possible,” CEO Beth Wrobel said. “In addition to the much-needed healthcare services, these events also provide back-to-school supplies which will be needed at school or in the home should online education need to continue.”