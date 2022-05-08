Here are the facts about abortion in Indiana

While Americans await an official abortion ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, expected before the end of June, here are facts about abortion in Indiana, including how many are performed, who has them and the hurdles to obtaining one.

Unless otherwise noted, the data cited below come from the 2020 Terminated Pregnancy Report compiled by the Indiana Department of Health covering calendar year 2020.

The state health agency is due to issue its annual abortion report for the 2021 calendar year by July 1, 2022.

In 2020, 7,756 women had an abortion in Indiana, up from 7,637 one year prior, a total of 119 more abortions, or a 1.6% increase, following a 5% decline in 2019.

Records show there were 79,058 live births in Indiana in 2020, or more than 10 times the number of abortions.

Hoosier women, coming from 90 of the state's 92 counties, accounted for 7,372 abortions, or 95%. Residents of other states obtained 384 abortions at Indiana clinics and hospitals, primarily women from Kentucky.

Women in their 20s procured 4,599 abortions, or 59.3% of the state's total. Women in their 30s had 28.2% of Indiana's abortions; those age 19 and younger, 9.2%; and age 40 and up, 3.3%.

Altogether, 5.7 per every 1,000 Hoosier women between ages 15 and 44 had an abortion in 2020, up from 5.5 per 1,000 Indiana women of childbearing age in 2019.

Married women comprised 15% of the 2020 abortion tally. Women who previously gave birth to one or more children accounted for 63.5% of the state's abortions.

A total of 49.4% of abortions were procured by women identifying as white, 34.6% by black women and 10.7% by Latina women.

All but 69 terminations (99.1%) occurred prior to 14 weeks gestation. Nearly 68% of Indiana abortions were completed within the first eight weeks of pregnancy.

No fetuses were born alive and no women died due to abortion in 2020. A total of 45 women (0.6%) reported experiencing at least one of the 25 potential physical or psychological abortion complications listed in Indiana law.

In comparison, 60 pregnancy-associated deaths occurred during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy in Indiana in 2019, the most recent year with data available from the Indiana Department of Health.

There were 4,252 pill-induced abortions in 2020 as non-surgical abortions grew to 54.8% of total procedures, up from 44% in 2019, 41% in 2018, 36% in 2017 and 26% in 2016.

Approximately 70% of the state's abortions were obtained at three clinics and three hospitals in Indianapolis.

There were 1,039 abortions, or 13.4% of the state's total, performed at the Planned Parenthood location in Merrillville.

There is no "abortion on demand." To obtain a surgical or pill-induced abortion in Indiana, a woman must first visit an abortion clinic, or an affiliated health clinic, at least 18 hours prior to her abortion appointment to receive state-mandated, in-person counseling intended to deter the woman from getting an abortion.

The woman also must undergo an ultrasound at her pre-abortion visit and be offered the opportunity to view the ultrasound imaging and listen to the fetal heart tone — unless she declines in writing.

Either way, the woman must, by law, be provided a printed copy of her ultrasound image at no cost.

Abortion-inducing medication only may be administered up to eight weeks post-fertilization and the first of the two doses must be taken in the presence of the physician.

Telemedicine may not be used to obtain abortion-inducing pills in Indiana, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized telemedicine prescription and mail delivery of abortion pills at up to 10 weeks gestation.

An Indiana woman undergoing a surgical abortion is required to decide whether she will take responsibility for burying or cremating the abortion remains, or allow the abortion provider to handle disposal, which must be either by burial or cremation.

State law imposes additional, significant restrictions for abortions after 13 weeks gestation, even more barriers after 20 weeks, and mandates, in nearly all circumstances, parental consent for an abortion performed on a person less than 18 years old.

A state statute, set to take effect July 1, creates a new crime of "coerced abortion" that will punish anyone "who knowingly or intentionally coerces a pregnant woman to have an abortion" with up to 2 1/2 years in prison.

House Enrolled Act 1217 was relatively noncontroversial compared to most new Indiana abortion measures because state law already requires "the voluntary and informed consent of the pregnant woman" prior to obtaining an abortion, and coercing a woman into having an abortion already is a crime under Indiana's intimidation statute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.