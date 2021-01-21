Here's where to go to get a conroavirus test in Northwest Indiana and when one is needed

If you were exposed to someone with coronavirus or are exhibiting symptoms like a dry cough or difficulty breathing, you may want to get tested for the highly contagious virus that has killed more than 2 million people around the world.
The Indiana Department of Health encourages people to call their doctor to get medical advice if they show symptoms of COVID-19, like a fever, a sudden loss of smell and/or taste, chills, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, body aches, a sore throat, congestion, a runny nose, a headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Porter County Health Department Testing site at 4H Building at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road. The cost is free. Test results come in four to five days, or 30 minutes if a rapid test is given to someone who is symptomatic. Walk-ins are allowed but you can pre-register online at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/Invitation to reduce waiting time.
Franciscan ExpressCare Valparaiso at 2307 Laporte Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
HealthLinc Valparaiso, 1001 Sturdy Road. Appointment is required and drive-through testing is available. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. To schedule an appointment, call 888-580-1060 to schedule a COVID-19 test.
Portage
Porter County Health Department Testing site at 6040 Lute Road. The cost is free. Test results come in four to five days, or 30 minutes if a rapid test is given to someone who is symptomatic. Walk-ins are allowed but you can pre-register online at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/Invitation to reduce waiting time.
Indiana State Department of Health/Optum testing site in the former North Shore Health Clinic at 3564 Scottsdale St. The cost is free. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred by calling 888-634-1123 to set up an appointment.
Franciscan ExpressCare Portage at 3283 Willowcreek Road. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Lake Station
Lake County Health Department site at Carl J. Polk Elementary School at 2460 Vermillion St. Register at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/
Lowell
Lake County Health Department site at Freedom Park at 17105 Cline Ave. Register at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/
Munster
Franciscan Health Munster at 701 Superior Ave. Testing done in trailers outside emergency department. Open for scheduled appointments only between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins allowed from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Doctor's orders required. Call 219-836-5800, ext. 62004 to schedule an appointment.
Midwest Express Clinic at 8135 Calumet Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. To make an appointment call 219-513-2000 or visit midwestexpressclinic.com.
Franciscan ExpressCare Munster at 7905 Calumet Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Schererville
Midwest Express Clinic at 1500 US-41. Open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. To make an appointment call 219-440-7373 or visit midwestexpressclinic.com.
Family Urgent Care at 1217 US Hwy 41. Appointment required and drive-through testing available. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 219-769-6545 or visit www.famurgentcare.com.
Hobart
Franciscan ExpressCare Hobart at 101 W. 61st Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit franciscanhealth.org.
Midwest Express Clinic at 5043 E 81st Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. To make an appointment call 219-707-5276 or visit midwestexpressclinic.com.
Crown Point
Midwest Express Clinic at 5521 Lincoln Highway #1a. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. To make an appointment call 219-769-1362 or visit midwestexpressclinic.com.
Franciscan ExpressCare Crown Point at 12800 Mississippi Pkwy. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit franciscanhealth.org.
Franciscan Health Crown Point at 1201 S. Main St. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit franciscanhealth.org.
Dyer
Franciscan Health Dyer, 24 Joliet St. Testing done in trailers outside the hospital's emergency department. Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit franciscanhealth.org.
Midwest Express Clinic at 875 Joliet St. Open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. To make an appointment call 219-440-7340 or visit midwestexpressclinic.com.
Hammond
Franciscan Health Hammond at 5454 Hohman Ave. Testing done in trailers outside the hospital's emergency department. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit franciscanhealth.org.
Midwest Express Clinic at 31 E Sibley St. Suite A. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. To make an appointment call 219-802-8800 or visit midwestexpressclinic.com.
NW Indiana ER & Hospital at 7904 Cabela Drive. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. No upfront cost with insurance. Call 219-554-9911.
Walgreens, 4445 Calumet Ave. and 6510 Columbia Ave. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Drive-through testing available. Testing available at no cost to those who meet CDC criteria. Visit Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.
East Chicago
East Chicago Community Testing Site at 100 W. Chicago Ave. Appointment required by visiting scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. No charge, but bring insurance information.
HealthLinc East Chicago at 1313 W. Chicago Ave. Appointment required, and drive-through available. Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 888-580-1060 to schedule an appointment. No fee.
Gary
Gary COVID-19 Testing Site at 1145 W. 5th Ave. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No charge but bring private health insurance information. Call 219-882-5565 to schedule an appointment.
Edgewater Health-Broadway office at 3535 N. Broadway. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Edgewater Health, main building at 1100 W. 6th Ave. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment only on Saturday.
IDOH/Optum Test Site-Gary Neighborhood Center at 300 W 21st Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
Marram Health Center at 3229 Broadway. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Accepts commercial insurance and can line up state assistance if needed. Call 219-806-3000
Methodist Hospitals-Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St. Drive-through testing available. Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 219-881-3777.
Griffith
Edgewater Health-Griffith office at 1212 N. Broad St. Available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday by appointment.
Walgreens, 1225 E. Ridge Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Drive-through testing available. Testing available at no cost to those who meet CDC criteria. Visit Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.
St. John
Franciscan ExpressCare St John at 8345 Wicker Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit franciscanhealth.org.
Merrillville
Methodist Hospital-Soutlake Campus at 8701 Broadway. Drive-through testing and walk-in available. Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 219-738-6642.
Highland
Physicians Urgent Care, 10343 Indianapolis Blvd. Open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Most insurance plans accepted. Call 219-513-4258.
Michigan City
Franciscan ExpressCare Michigan City at 4111 S. Franklin St. Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Franciscan Health Michigan City at 301 W. Homer St. Drive-through testing available. Testing done in a trailer in the east parking lot by door B of the medical office building. Open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call 219-877-1474.
HealthLinc Michigan City, 710 Franklin St. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to to 1 p.m. Saturday. No walk-ins. Call 888-580-1060.
LaPorte
HealthLinc LaPorte at 400 Teegarden St. Appointment is required, and drive-through testing is available. No walk-ins. Open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No fee. Call 888-580-1060 to schedule.
Optum/LHI Test Site-LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month. Free to Indiana residents, who should still bring insurance information.