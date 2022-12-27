Historians, legal scholars urge Indiana Supreme Court to strike down near-total abortion ban

It’s not unusual in high-profile cases at the Indiana Supreme Court for organized interest groups to file supplemental written arguments encouraging the five justices to reach a specific result.

However, the most high-profile Hoosier high court case in decades — assessing whether Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is unconstitutional — has attracted a very unusual friend-of-the-court brief.

Through Indiana University law professor Lauren Robel, an ad hoc collection of nine historians and state constitutional law scholars, primarily based in Indiana, have submitted to the Supreme Court a 33-page document calling out the attorney general’s office for misunderstanding the Indiana Constitution and misreading the history of abortion in Indiana.

The scholars warn the Supreme Court that accepting the attorney general’s historical claims that undergird his defense of Senate Enrolled Act 1, the abortion statute enacted in August by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, once again would make women second-class citizens in Indiana.

“The state avoids grappling with the serious constitutional question in this case by arguing that laws aimed directly at women and enacted when women were disenfranchised should be resurrected and given determinative legal effect to deny women their fundamental right to bodily integrity and medical care in the 21st century. There is no political theory native to our country or our state under which this approach is legitimate,” the scholars said.

The case centers on a Sept. 22 preliminary injunction issued by Republican Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon barring enforcement of the near-total abortion ban after she concluded the declarations in Article I, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution — that all people have a right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and government exists for the “peace, safety and well-being” of the people — are judicially enforceable rights that state courts previously have recognized include the right to bodily autonomy.

Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, said in his written arguments to the high court that Section 1 merely is rhetorical throat-clearing and not an independent source of rights for Hoosiers.

Instead, Rokita urges the Supreme Court to look to the historical practices relating to abortion at the time the Indiana Constitution was adopted in 1851 as a basis for deciding whether abortion is a constitutionally protected right.

To do otherwise, he claims, would subject Hoosiers to unrestrained judicial activism.

The scholars note Rokita’s argument successfully persuaded a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year to rescind the nationwide right to abortion established by its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling and to return the issue of regulating abortion to each state.

But the scholars also point out the Indiana Supreme Court always has evaluated the state Constitution independent of interpretations of the U.S. Constitution, and Rokita’s approach ignores the constitutional debates and historical context that warrant viewing Section 1 as an operative part of the Indiana Constitution whose provisions must be enforced by the courts.

“Neither the men who debated Indiana’s 1851 Constitution nor the men who interpreted it in its earliest days invoked the kind of blind fealty to the particularized practices of the day that the state advocates, or thought that every factual setting to which the Indiana Bill of Rights and its broad concept of liberty would be applicable needed to be specified in the text,” the scholars said.

As to Rokita’s argument that, aside from the Roe era, abortion was prohibited before, during and after adoption of the Indiana Constitution, the scholars said Rokita is mistakenly applying modern notions of abortion to ancient practices.

Terminating a pregnancy prior to “quickening,” when the pregnant woman can feel the fetus moving inside her, or about the 4th or 5th month of pregnancy, was legally permissible, widely practiced and even covertly advertised in 19th century Indiana newspapers, the scholars said.

Indeed, the scholars said the first laws restricting abortion in Indiana were aimed at protecting women’s health by preventing the administration of poisonous means of terminating a pregnancy, rather than aligning with Rokita’s notion that abortion “destroys innocent human life.”

“Modern medical science is such that concerns for women’s health that may have motivated legislators during Indiana’s founding period are no longer valid justifications for the type of great and direct interference with constitutional guarantees of liberty and privacy that Senate Enrolled Act 1 represents,” the scholars said.

“Senate Enrolled Act 1 threatens to plunge Hoosier women back into the peril from which they emerged in 1973. Our Indiana Constitution, which is more solicitous of both liberty and conscience than our country’s, must be interposed between the state and that fate,” they added.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments in the case at 8 a.m. Region time Jan. 19. A decision is likely to follow weeks or months later.

A second injunction barring enforcement of the near-total abortion ban was issued Dec. 2 by an Indianapolis judge who determined that the law runs afoul of the state’s 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Rokita also is pursuing appellate review of that ruling.

