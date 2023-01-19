Hobart fire chief helps out St. Mary Medical Center after spending 16 days on a ventilator there

Hobart Fire Chief Randy Smith contracted a bad case of coronavirus two years ago, ending up in St. Mary Medical Center.

His lungs were scarred so badly that he had to spend 16 days on a ventilator as he fought for survival.

Smith now suffers from long COVID-19, enduring long-lasting symptoms like fatigue, memory loss, a hoarse voice and brain fog. The 60-year-old now writes reminders on index cards.

“I’m working on a document today, and if I don’t keep that up in front of me, I’ll forget,” he said.

He's grateful for the treatment he received at St. Mary's Medical Center. This week marked the two-year anniversary of his release from the hospital and his new lease on life.

“They saved my life,” he said.

He felt sick after returning home from a downstate meeting in November of 2020 and then got a positive COVID-19 test result.

“Things went downhill quickly,” he said. “I’m a medic, and I didn’t even recognize it. I thought I was downstairs for two or three days. I was downstairs for seven days. I stayed there and just slept.”

His wife demanded he go to the hospital. He tried to figure out how to get there in his condition without exposing fellow first responders to the virus.

“I was lying on the couch in our basement,” Smith recalled. “I tried to get up, and I couldn’t. I thought I would lie there for a minute. The next thing I heard was Velcro on a blood pressure cuff. I opened my eyes and my medics were standing over me. John Reitz had noticed the weakness in my voice and thought, ‘We’re coming to get you.’”

Before he was put on a ventilator at the hospital in Hobart, he had to work out end-of-life decisions with his family to address their future financial security and other assorted loose ends.

“I got done with those conversations and said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and then they put me on a ventilator,” he said.

He went on a ventilator for more than two weeks while doctors treated him for COVID-19, which killed more than 1 million Americans.

“The next thing I remember is my wife standing in the doorway of my room,” he said. “When I got to ARU, I could barely feed myself. I could barely get my left hand to my mouth, and my right hand I could move a little bit.”

The Air Force veteran vowed he would walk out of the hospital. He finally did after two months.

“We were all very relieved to learn that Randy was recovering from his life-threatening bout with COVID,” Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said. “Not only did the Hobart Fire Department need him at the helm, but the city in general needs his care and compassion.”

After his ordeal, Smith now has a new sense of purpose in life.

“I think God kept me here to do good things for people and to give back, because I’ve been given a second chance,” he said. “I had plenty of time to sit in the ARU (Acute Rehabilitation Center) and think, ‘Would I ever be able to go back to work? And if I don’t go back to work, what am I going to do? I can’t sit around. I can’t just be stagnant. If I go back to work, what can I do to be a better fire chief and a better part of the community?’”

He was inspired to start the Hobart Fire Department Health Equipment Loan Program or HELP after reading about a fire department on the West Coast that created a program to link people with unused medical equipment.

He had a cane, walker, shower chair and other equipment he hoped someone else could use in Hobart. The Hobart Fire Department solicited a request on Facebook for more medical equipment donations and got a strong response from the public.

“Two weeks later, I had a bay at the fire station full of equipment,” Smith said. “We recently partnered with a couple of estate sale companies, and they donate medical equipment to our program when they have it left over."

The department now has medical equipment to loan medical equipment to Northwest Indiana residents. It also loans equipment to St. Mary Medical Center and drives people to doctor's appointments there.

“They have come up with a lot of out-of-the-box, creative ways to help our patients,” said Amber Williams, administrative director of patient care services.

Smith also volunteers his own time to help patients at St. Mary Medical Center, furnishing them with emotional support. He draws on his own experience overcoming the virus.

“When they have somebody who is down in the dumps, I go in and I tell them a little about my story and a little about the things that I did to make it through, kind of a one-day-at-a-time thing,” Smith said.