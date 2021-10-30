Holcomb signs 20th renewal of Indiana COVID-19 emergency declaration

Gov. Eric Holcomb instructed state agency leaders and governor's office staff Saturday to begin developing plans that will enable him to bring an end to the state's COVID-19 emergency "in the near future."
In the meantime, the Republican chief executive also signed two executive orders continuing Indiana's public health emergency due to the coronavirus until at least Dec. 1.
"I'm extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic — all directly tied to its continuation," Holcomb said.
The governor's 20th renewal of his COVID-19 emergency declaration — initially issued March 6, 2020, after the first COVID-19 infection was confirmed in the Hoosier State — contains fewer provisions than most of its predecessors.
For example, the order no longer directs hospitals to consider reprioritizing or postponing non-emergency procedures, eliminates hospital diversion reporting requirements, and scraps a directive for the Indiana Department of Insurance to request health insurers extend prior authorization for surgeries or procedures postponed by hospitals due to COVID-19 capacity issues.
At the same time, the governor's new order empowers Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, to issue a standing authorization for the administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Hoosiers age 5 to 11, assuming such use is endorsed, as expected, by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The order also encourages all eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, since unvaccinated individuals comprised 830 of the 834 people admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, and 153 of the 168 coronavirus deaths in the state during the week ending Oct. 16.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, 57.4% of Indiana residents age 12 and up have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or 3.36 million Hoosiers.
In Northwest Indiana, records show the vaccination rate through Friday was 56.1% in Lake County, 61.7% in Porter County, 56.2% in LaPorte County, 40.9% in Newton County, and 46.1% in Jasper County.
"Despite significant steps being taken in our state, the virus remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana such that emergency conditions continue to exist, and efforts are needed to continue to address, control and reduce the threat posed by COVID-19," Holcomb said.
Hoosiers can get the free COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment, or a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, at 1,113 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics, local health departments, and hospitals.
A full list of COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.