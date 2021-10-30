Holcomb signs 20th renewal of Indiana COVID-19 emergency declaration

Gov. Eric Holcomb instructed state agency leaders and governor's office staff Saturday to begin developing plans that will enable him to bring an end to the state's COVID-19 emergency "in the near future."

In the meantime, the Republican chief executive also signed two executive orders continuing Indiana's public health emergency due to the coronavirus until at least Dec. 1.

"I'm extending the public health emergency for another 30 days to maintain critical assistance to our neediest Hoosiers as we come out of this pandemic — all directly tied to its continuation," Holcomb said.

The governor's 20th renewal of his COVID-19 emergency declaration — initially issued March 6, 2020, after the first COVID-19 infection was confirmed in the Hoosier State — contains fewer provisions than most of its predecessors.

For example, the order no longer directs hospitals to consider reprioritizing or postponing non-emergency procedures, eliminates hospital diversion reporting requirements, and scraps a directive for the Indiana Department of Insurance to request health insurers extend prior authorization for surgeries or procedures postponed by hospitals due to COVID-19 capacity issues.