Holcomb signs 23rd renewal of Indiana's COVID-19 emergency declaration

Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended his declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic through at least March 4.
The Republican issued an executive order Tuesday that found, despite the state's ongoing mitigation and vaccination efforts, the coronavirus "remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana," and further action is needed "to continue to address, control and reduce the threat posed by COVID-19."
This is the 23rd renewal of Indiana's COVID-19 emergency since Holcomb signed his initial declaration March 6, 2020, after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Hoosier State.
Holcomb said renewing his public health emergency declaration through March 4 ensures Indiana can continue responding effectively to the more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases still being diagnosed daily, along with the continuing hospitalizations and deaths caused by the coronavirus.
The governor also singled out Indiana's comparatively low vaccination rate of 56% as a reason to extend the state of emergency.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available to Hoosiers age 5 and up at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
The governor's renewal of his emergency order also allowed him to issue a second executive order ensuring Indiana continues receiving enhanced health care and food assistance funding from the federal government, authorizing administration of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11, and allowing out-of-state medical personnel to continue working at Indiana health facilities.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address Jan. 11, 2022, to a joint session of the Legislature at the Statehouse. On Tuesday, the Republican signed an executive order extending Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency until at least March 4.