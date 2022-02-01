Holcomb signs 23rd renewal of Indiana's COVID-19 emergency declaration

Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended his declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic through at least March 4.

The Republican issued an executive order Tuesday that found, despite the state's ongoing mitigation and vaccination efforts, the coronavirus "remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana," and further action is needed "to continue to address, control and reduce the threat posed by COVID-19."

This is the 23rd renewal of Indiana's COVID-19 emergency since Holcomb signed his initial declaration March 6, 2020, after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Hoosier State.

Since that day, more than 1.6 million Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and nearly 22,000 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Holcomb said renewing his public health emergency declaration through March 4 ensures Indiana can continue responding effectively to the more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases still being diagnosed daily, along with the continuing hospitalizations and deaths caused by the coronavirus.

The governor also singled out Indiana's comparatively low vaccination rate of 56% as a reason to extend the state of emergency.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available to Hoosiers age 5 and up at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.

The governor's renewal of his emergency order also allowed him to issue a second executive order ensuring Indiana continues receiving enhanced health care and food assistance funding from the federal government, authorizing administration of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11, and allowing out-of-state medical personnel to continue working at Indiana health facilities.

Senate Bill 3, which is awaiting action by the House, would put most of those provisions into state law, potentially eliminating the need for Indiana's COVID-19 emergency to continue beyond March.

