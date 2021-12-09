Home health care workers save patients from life-threatening medical emergencies

“In my phone, I have her titled as ‘A Blessing,’ because that’s what she is to us — a blessing,” Louis Torrez said.

Franciscan Health physical therapist Tyrone Guarin also recently intervened to prolong a patient's life.

He called Nancy Crulcich at her Lowell home to let her know he was on his way for her therapy session. She didn't answer.

So he went early to check on her. Her dogs were barking. He got no answer at the door.

Guarin suspected something was amiss and he called her son Jake Crulcich to get permission to go in. He searched the house until he found her in a closet, slumped on the floor.

She had a pulse, and he detected shallow breathing. So he called 911 and performed CPR.

Paramedics arrived and took Crulcich to the hospital. She spent three weeks in intensive care before dying at the age of 67. Jake Crulcich said he was grateful Guarin intervened.

“He was worried, and I told him to go in and he went in, and he did the right thing, he called 911,” he said. “I’m glad he was there.”