Hoop Dreams for a Cure bounces back for a return to the court this month after a hiatus since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Community Healthcare System hosts the annual basketball fundraiser — a friendly competition among its employees — to support the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster, a nonprofit that provides free services to cancer patients and their families in Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs.

Community Healthcare System doctors, administrators, staff and medical professionals will compete head-to-head in drafted squads on the basketball court at the Munster High School Gym at 8808 Columbia Ave. on April 28. The doors open at 6 p.m., the team draft takes place at 6:45 p.m. and tipoff kicks off the action at 7 p.m.

In addition to the on-court action, halftime entertainment will include a free throw contest and the Munster High School Junior Varsity Dance Team.

Attendees will be able to buy sweet treats from Dippin' Dots and the Twisted Sugar cookie shop, as well as snacks from a concession stand. A portion of the sales goes to the Cancer Resource Centre, whose services include support groups, professional counseling and research educational materials.

Tickets are $5.

They can be purchased at the door on the night of the event, online at myccrf.com and at the Cancer Resource Centre at 926 Ridge Road in Munster.

For more information, visit myccrf.com or call 219-836-3349.