Hoosier lawmakers back higher payment rates for Medicaid ambulance runs

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, wants to ensure private ambulance services in Northwest Indiana, and across the state, can remain in business amid soaring equipment and personnel costs.

To that end, Slager is championing legislation at the Statehouse to increase what Indiana Medicaid pays for private ambulance runs to match the higher rates paid by the Medicare health insurance program for senior citizens.

Slager said the last time Medicaid boosted what it pays for ambulance transport was 1976. He told the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday that $100 a run doesn't cover the costs anymore.

"Response times are rising because they don't have enough equipment or enough staff," Slager said. "It's been 46 years."

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates that allowing private ambulance services to bill Medicaid transports at Medicare rates will increase the state's share of Medicaid expenses by $11 million to $14 million a year.

In general, Indiana pays about one-third the cost of providing health care to Medicaid beneficiaries with the federal government bearing the other two-thirds.

Medicaid typically covers individuals with lower incomes, pregnant women and children, and the disabled.

Notably, Indiana already pays Medicare rates for ambulance service for participants in the Healthy Indiana Plan, which is a Medicaid expansion alternative program established following enactment of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

House Bill 1112 is supported by multiple private ambulance services as well as the Indiana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association.

"This bill would go a long way to help sustain the level of service we have all benefited from and have come to expect in our state," said Jake German, a representative for the Indiana EMS Association.

The Senate panel voted 10-0 to advance the measure to the full chamber after revising it to delay the start of the new Medicaid ambulance rate to July 1, 2023, to avoid adding new expenses to the current two-year state budget.

The plan previously was approved 92-0 by the House.

