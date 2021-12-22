Hoosiers head into holidays with high COVID-19 case count; only 24 ICU beds available in NWI

The Indiana Department of Health said this will be the last daily update of COVID-19 data until Monday due to state agencies being closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as the usual lack of weekend updates.

In the meantime, state and local health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as soon as possible and getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when they are eligible.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone 5 and older at more than 1,400 pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Since the start of the pandemic, unvaccinated Hoosiers have accounted for 97.3% of COVID-19 infections, 99.95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.97% of COVID-19 deaths, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

At the same time, more 3.53 million Hoosiers have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 since the vaccine first became available a little more than a year ago.