Horizon Bank posts highest profit in its 147-year history

Horizon Bank posted the highest profit in its 147-year history last year.

The Michigan City-based bank made a record $66.5 million in net income in 2019, as compared to $53.1 million in profit the previous year. Horizon Bank earned $1.53 per share last year, as compared to $1.38 per share in 2018.

“I am pleased to announce another record year of earnings for Horizon," Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. "The 2019 results are attributed to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and their focus on the customer and executing a smooth integration of Salin Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Salin Bank and Trust Company. As a result of this acquisition and organic growth, Horizon’s operational leverage and efficiency ratio continued to exhibit improvement, which is evidence that our mass and scale strategy is working.”

In the fourth quarter, the bank made $18.5 million in profit or $0.41 per share. That was up from $13.1 million in profit or $0.34 per share during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The bank delivered a return on average equity of 11.26% for the fourth quarter, up from 10.73% at the same point a year ago. Horizon posted a 10.98% return on average equity for the year, which was down from 11.22% the previous year.

