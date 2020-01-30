Horizon Bank posts highest profit in its 147-year history

Horizon Bank posted the highest profit in its 147-year history last year.
The Michigan City-based bank made a record $66.5 million in net income in 2019, as compared to $53.1 million in profit the previous year. Horizon Bank earned $1.53 per share last year, as compared to $1.38 per share in 2018.
“I am pleased to announce another record year of earnings for Horizon," Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. "The 2019 results are attributed to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and their focus on the customer and executing a smooth integration of Salin Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Salin Bank and Trust Company. As a result of this acquisition and organic growth, Horizon’s operational leverage and efficiency ratio continued to exhibit improvement, which is evidence that our mass and scale strategy is working.”
In the fourth quarter, the bank made $18.5 million in profit or $0.41 per share. That was up from $13.1 million in profit or $0.34 per share during the fourth quarter of 2018.
The bank delivered a return on average equity of 11.26% for the fourth quarter, up from 10.73% at the same point a year ago. Horizon posted a 10.98% return on average equity for the year, which was down from 11.22% the previous year.
It grew consumer loans by 21.8% or $119.7 million over the course of the year, largely as a result of the Salin acquisition.
“At Dec. 31, 2019, Horizon’s total assets were $5.2 billion, which is an increase of $997.7 million when compared to year-end 2018," Dwight said. "In addition to the loans acquired from Salin Bank during the first quarter of 2019, which totaled approximately $568.9 million, Horizon continued to experience loan growth of $153.3 million from our key growth markets in Indiana and Michigan.”
The bank's tangible book value grew to $10.63 per share, as compared to $9.43 per share the same time a year ago. It's the highest tangible book value per share in Horizon's history, which dates back to 1873.
“The improvement in Horizon’s core efficiency ratio demonstrates our ability to gain operational leverage through an increase in mass and scale," Dwight said. "Horizon’s adjusted efficiency ratio, excluding merger expenses, gain/loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance, decreased to 57.23% for the year ended December 31, 2019 from 60.28% for the same prior year period. Horizon improved branch efficiencies during 2019 by closing four full-service branches and one loan production office, and consolidating five full-service branches acquired from Salin.”
Horizon Bank, whose shares are publicly traded under the stock symbol HBNC, has been buying back up to 2.25 million shares. By year's end, the bank had bought 99,407 shares at an average price per share of $16.04.