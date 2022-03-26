Hospitalizations, NWI death tolls decline, COVID data shows

Hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus continue to decline across the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

State health records indicate a total of 352 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana. In contrast, a month ago on Feb. 26, it was reported that a total of 834 Hoosiers had been hospitalized.

Currently only 2.7% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 23.4% of ICU beds in the state available.

As of Friday, a total of five more people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in a one-week period, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health.

Statistics updated Friday showed that there have been a total of 1,728 coronavirus-attributed deaths in Lake County, 532 in Porter County, 358 in LaPorte County, 66 in Newton County and 140 in Jasper County.

In a one-week period, Lake County reported three new deaths and LaPorte County recorded two more deaths.

In total, COVID-19 has killed 22,438 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, indicating an additional 176 deaths statewide in the last seven days, Friday data showed.

The majority of Indiana counties have continued to shift to the best blue designations on the color-coded map indicating the rate of COVID-19 infection in Indiana residents.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties showed that 87 counties are in the blue rating, indicating less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents each week. Currently, five counties are in the yellow rating. There are no counties in the red or orange ratings.

As of Friday, Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties were all in the blue rating. Newton County remained in the yellow rating, indicating 10 to 99 cases per 100,000 residents on a weekly basis.

Across state lines, a total of 7,834 residents in Calumet City and 6,801 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.

Records show that 56.8% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 56% of eligible Lake County residents, 61.7% in Porter County, 56.4% in LaPorte County, 41.2% in Newton County and 46.4% in Jasper County.

So far, a total of 1,737,228 people have received a booster shot statewide.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling "211."

