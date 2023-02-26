A Northwest Indiana legislator is leading an effort to ensure Hoosier law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel have the equipment needed to save the life of an individual suffering a bleeding injury.

Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, won unanimous House approval Thursday for his proposal establishing a process for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to distribute bleeding-control kits to first responders who request one.

Specifically, House Bill 1396 authorizes DHS to accept donations of Stop The Bleed kits, or money to purchase the kits, and sets up guidelines for public safety personnel to obtain them.

The kits generally include a tourniquet and dressings to stop an injured individual from bleeding to death, a mask, gloves, trauma shears and an instruction booklet.

“Being a law enforcement officer is dangerous enough without having the tools you need to take care of life-threatening injuries before help arrives,” Andrade said.

“Every day, our law enforcement officers deserve to know they are equipped with the tools they need to help save a life, whether it’s their life or someone else’s. This bill will give them more peace of mind on the job,” he added.

The proposal, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, next goes to the Senate for a decision on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

“In service of those who protect and serve us, I urge the Senate to take up this vital piece of legislation,” Andrade said.

