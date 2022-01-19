House votes to restrict COVID-19 vaccine policies at Indiana businesses

Though Lehman also said he's been bothered by constantly changing federal guidance on COVID-19 prevention measures and claimed the response to the virus has been "politicized," which in turn spurred him to offer his legislation.

"We tried to find that line between the rights of the employer versus those of the employee," Lehman said. "But this bill needs to be about protecting Hoosier workers."

Lehman's distaste with some aspects of the federal COVID-19 response was followed by state Reps. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, and John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, delivering to lawmakers an extended play, greatest hits album of COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

The lawmakers touted unapproved hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as valid treatments for COVID-19, falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine has killed tens of thousands of Americans, and said a COVID-19 fatality rate of less than 1% isn't worth worrying about.

"Our bodies are our own and we should be able to decide our own bodily autonomy and integrity," said Jacob, who repeatedly has filed legislation seeking to permanently outlaw abortion in the Hoosier State.