House votes to restrict COVID-19 vaccine policies at Indiana businesses

The Republican-controlled House voted 58-35 Tuesday to approve a controversial plan restricting Indiana companies from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on their employees — even as coronavirus infections surge across the Hoosier State.
House Bill 1001 would compel all Indiana businesses with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, except federal contractors, to allow any full- or part-time employee with a medical, religious, or general objection to the vaccine, or a recent COVID-19 infection and recovery, to automatically opt out of the company's vaccine mandate.
Employers could then require those employees participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. However, the cost of the testing could not be passed on to the worker, and companies would be permitted to seek state reimbursement of their testing costs for employees choosing not to get the vaccine.
The measure also provides that workers who lose their jobs for refusing to comply with a company's vaccine mandate would have their departure classified as non-voluntary, thereby entitling the workers to receive unemployment benefits.
House debate over the proposal turned surreal at times with Republicans arguing in favor of workers' rights and Democrats demanding the government stay out of business operations.
The sponsor of the legislation, state Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said his goal is to protect Hoosier workers from employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates that infringe on the liberty of individuals to make their own health care decisions and disrespect employees' sincerely held religious beliefs.
On the other hand, state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said business leaders have a right to decide how best to operate their companies, including mandating workers get immunized to minimize their personal health impacts from COVID-19, reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the workplace, and ensure the business can remain open.
"This attack is being led by those who proclaim they love and admire the private sector," Delaney said. "Then leave the businesses alone!"
Lehman repeatedly denied Delaney's accusation that Lehman simply is trying to cast doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine in a state where millions of unvaccinated Hoosiers need to hear from more state and local leaders that the vaccine is safe and effective.
"I am vaccinated," Lehman said in response. "I would encourage anyone to get vaccinated."
Though Lehman also said he's been bothered by constantly changing federal guidance on COVID-19 prevention measures and claimed the response to the virus has been "politicized," which in turn spurred him to offer his legislation.
"We tried to find that line between the rights of the employer versus those of the employee," Lehman said. "But this bill needs to be about protecting Hoosier workers."
Lehman's distaste with some aspects of the federal COVID-19 response was followed by state Reps. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, and John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, delivering to lawmakers an extended play, greatest hits album of COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
The lawmakers touted unapproved hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as valid treatments for COVID-19, falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine has killed tens of thousands of Americans, and said a COVID-19 fatality rate of less than 1% isn't worth worrying about.
"Our bodies are our own and we should be able to decide our own bodily autonomy and integrity," said Jacob, who repeatedly has filed legislation seeking to permanently outlaw abortion in the Hoosier State.
Interestingly, while both Lucas and Jacob said they believe the legislation doesn't go far enough to protect Hoosiers from vaccine mandates, particularly since there are no penalties for employers who ignore the proposed rules, Lucas nevertheless joined most House Republicans by voting in favor of the proposal while Jacob joined House Democrats and a few Republicans voting no.
"This bill does nothing except make it look like we're doing something when we're really doing nothing," Jacob said.
Northwest Indiana lawmakers supporting the plan were state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.
Region Democratic state representatives were uniformly opposed, along with state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron.
The legislation now faces an uncertain fate as leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, repeatedly have signaled they're not on board with the plan.
The proposal also is strongly opposed by influential state business leaders who say Indiana's pro-business reputation will be threatened if the General Assembly meddles so deeply into how Hoosier businesses run their operations and manage their employees.