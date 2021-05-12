If you've skipped a checkup or treatment during the pandemic, now's the time to catch up

“Whenever a patient comes back to see me, we touch base on how a treatment may be affecting not only their specific problem, but overall, their quality of life,” he said. “This is so I can check to make sure that they are not having any subtle symptoms signaling side effects. It also allows me to come back to things that may not have been addressed in a while if we’ve been focusing on a new or worsening problem.”

Dr. Ragini Bielski, an internal medicine physician on staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, says during a pandemic, it’s important to make sure patients are in the best shape possible so families can stay healthy.

“Missing a checkup could prevent you from getting the timely care you need for your chronic conditions, and falling behind on your or your family members’ routine vaccines puts you and others at risk,” Bielski said. “Staying up to date is the best way to keep you and your family healthy.”

For those who have not been treated for any conditions over the past year, a wellness check will allow a physician to review a patient’s medical history and vitals, including blood pressure and heart rate. Lab work and other screenings to examine blood sugar levels, kidney function, cholesterol levels and thyroid functions may occur as well, Robinson said.