Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning donates to Munster Women's Diagnostic Center

Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning again made a sizable donation to the Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster to help it battle breast cancer.

The HVAC company in St. John has donated to the diagnostic center at Community Healthcare System's Community Hospital in Munster for the past 10 years as a way of giving back to the community. It holds an annual fundraiser and sets aside a portion of its proceeds from installs and services to help women detect breast cancer early.

Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning general manager Kevin Frump and installation manager Dan Krygsheld recently presented a $4,750 check to Mary Nicholson, medical director of the Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster.

The donation will help fund diagnostic imaging, which can help get patients life-saving treatment sooner.

“Early detected breast cancers can be treated very successfully, and this funding enables us to serve many with the care they need,” Nicholson said. “In these uncertain times, is more important than ever before to show support for those on a cancer journey so they know that they are not alone.”

Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning's support over the years has resulted in mammograms in which most than one woman tested positive for breast cancer after receiving diagnostic imaging she otherwise couldn't afford.

The Women’s Diagnostic Center at Community Hospital offers patients 3D mammography, delivering test results on the same day. Patients can start treatment after a positive diagnosis within a few days, resulting in more effective treatment and better outcomes.

For more information, visit illianaheating.net or COMHS.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.