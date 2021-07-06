Indiana abortion tally grew 1.6% last year amid COVID-19 pandemic, records show

The number of abortions performed last year in Indiana ticked up slightly notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual report compiled by the Indiana Department of Health.
The 2020 Terminated Pregnancy Report shows 7,756 women had an abortion in Indiana, up from 7,637 one year prior, a total of 119 more abortions, or a 1.6% increase, following a 5% decline in 2019.
Hoosier women, coming from 90 of the state's 92 counties, accounted for 7,372 abortions, or 95%. Residents of other states obtained 384 abortions at Indiana clinics and hospitals, primarily women from Kentucky.
The data show women in their 20s procured 4,599 abortions, or 59.3% of the state's total. Women in their 30s had 28.2% of Indiana's abortions; those age 19 and younger, 9.2%; and age 40 and up, 3.3%.
Altogether, 5.7 per every 1,000 Hoosier women between ages 15 and 44 had an abortion last year, up from 5.5 per 1,000 Indiana women of childbearing age in 2019, according to the report.
Married women comprised 15% of the 2019 abortion tally, while women who previously had given birth to one or more children accounted for 63.5% of the state's abortions.
Data show 49.4% of abortions were procured by women identifying as white, 34.6% by black women and 10.7% by Latinas.
All but 69 terminations (99.1%) occurred prior to 14 weeks gestation. Nearly 68% of Indiana abortions were completed within the first eight weeks of pregnancy.
No fetuses were born alive and no women died due to abortion last year. A total of 45 women (0.6%) reported experiencing at least one of the 25 potential physical or psychological abortion complications listed in Indiana law, according to the state health agency.
There were 4,252 pill-induced abortions last year as non-surgical abortions grew to 54.8% of the total procedures, up from 44% in 2019, 41% in 2018, 36% in 2017 and 26% in 2016.
House Enrolled Act 1577, which was scheduled to take effect July 1, would have required abortion providers tell women completing a pill-induced abortion the procedure potentially can be "reversed."
However, a federal judge halted enforcement of that statute on June 30 after concluding there's insufficient medical evidence to support that claim.
According to the report, approximately 70% of the state's abortions were obtained at three clinics and three hospitals in Indianapolis.
There were 1,039 abortions, or 13.4% of the state's total, performed at the Planned Parenthood location in Merrillville.
Records show there were 79,058 live births last year in Indiana, or more than 10 times the number of abortions.