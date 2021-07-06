Indiana abortion tally grew 1.6% last year amid COVID-19 pandemic, records show

The number of abortions performed last year in Indiana ticked up slightly notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual report compiled by the Indiana Department of Health.

The 2020 Terminated Pregnancy Report shows 7,756 women had an abortion in Indiana, up from 7,637 one year prior, a total of 119 more abortions, or a 1.6% increase, following a 5% decline in 2019.

Hoosier women, coming from 90 of the state's 92 counties, accounted for 7,372 abortions, or 95%. Residents of other states obtained 384 abortions at Indiana clinics and hospitals, primarily women from Kentucky.

The data show women in their 20s procured 4,599 abortions, or 59.3% of the state's total. Women in their 30s had 28.2% of Indiana's abortions; those age 19 and younger, 9.2%; and age 40 and up, 3.3%.

Altogether, 5.7 per every 1,000 Hoosier women between ages 15 and 44 had an abortion last year, up from 5.5 per 1,000 Indiana women of childbearing age in 2019, according to the report.

Married women comprised 15% of the 2019 abortion tally, while women who previously had given birth to one or more children accounted for 63.5% of the state's abortions.