Indiana abortion tally grew 8.5% last year, highest number in decade

As the Republican-controlled General Assembly prepares this month to sharply limit or outright ban abortion access in Indiana, a new report shows the number of abortions performed in the Hoosier State is at the highest level in a decade.

The 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report, issued Friday by the Indiana Department of Health, shows 8,414 women had an abortion in Indiana last year, up from 7,756 in 2020, a total of 658 more abortions, or an 8.5% increase.

Last year was the third in a row where Indiana’s abortion tally grew. The 8,414 abortions in 2021 also were the most since 8,808 abortions were recorded in 2012.

According to the report, Hoosier women from 90 of the state's 92 counties accounted for 7,949 abortions, or 94.5%. Residents of other states obtained 465 abortions at Indiana clinics and hospitals, primarily women from Kentucky.

Data show individuals obtaining abortions in Indiana last year ranged in age from 12 to 55, including 67 girls under 16.

Women in their 20s procured 4,490 abortions, or 58.7% of the state's total. Women in their 30s had 29.6% of Indiana's abortions; those age 19 and younger, 8.7%; and age 40 and up, 3%.

Altogether, 6 of every 1,000 Hoosier women between ages 15 and 44 had an abortion last year, up from 5.6 per 1,000 Indiana women of childbearing age in 2020.

Women who previously gave birth to one or more children accounted for 63% of the state's abortions. Married women comprised 13.8% of the 2021 abortion tally.

Data show 47.7% of abortions were procured by women identifying as white, 35.4% by black women and 9.9% by Latinas.

All but 105 terminations (98.8%) occurred prior to 14 weeks gestation. Approximately 68% of Indiana abortions were completed within the first eight weeks of pregnancy.

No fetuses were born alive and no women died due to abortion last year. A total of 49 women (0.6%) reported experiencing at least one of the 25 potential physical or psychological abortion complications listed in Indiana law.

In comparison, 60 pregnancy-associated deaths occurred during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy in Indiana in 2019, the most recent year with data available from the Indiana Department of Health.

There were 4,791 pill-induced abortions last year as non-surgical abortions grew to 56.9% of total procedures, up from 54.8% in 2020, 44% in 2019, 41% in 2018, 36% in 2017 and 26% in 2016.

Approximately 72.6% of the state's abortions were obtained at three clinics in Indianapolis. There were 1,145 abortions, or 13.6% of the state's total, performed at the Planned Parenthood location in Merrillville.

Records show there were 80,141 live births last year in Indiana, or nearly than 10 times the number of abortions.

Under current law, a woman seeking a surgical or pill-induced abortion in Indiana must first visit an abortion clinic, or an affiliated health clinic, at least 18 hours prior to her abortion appointment to receive state-mandated, in-person counseling intended to deter the woman from getting an abortion.

The woman also must undergo an ultrasound at her pre-abortion visit and be offered the opportunity to view the ultrasound imaging and listen to the fetal heart tone — unless she declines in writing.

Either way, the woman must, by law, be provided a printed copy of her ultrasound image at no cost.

Abortion-inducing medication only may be administered up to eight weeks post-fertilization and the first of the two doses must be taken in the presence of the physician.

Telemedicine may not be used to obtain abortion-inducing pills in Indiana, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized telemedicine prescription and mail delivery of abortion pills at up to 10 weeks gestation.

An Indiana woman undergoing a surgical abortion is required to decide whether she will take responsibility for burying or cremating the abortion remains, or allow the abortion provider to handle disposal, which must be either by burial or cremation.

