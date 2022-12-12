Indiana appeals ruling that near-total abortion ban violates religious freedom protections

Attorney General Todd Rokita is appealing a Dec. 2 ruling by an Indianapolis judge that determined Indiana's near-total abortion ban runs afoul of the state's Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

The Republican, originally from Munster, filed notice late Friday of his intent to ask the Indiana Court of Appeals to rescind the preliminary injunction against Senate Enrolled Act 1 granted by Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch.

According to court records, Rokita simultaneously is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to bypass review by the Court of Appeals, which is permitted in extraordinary circumstances, and have the state's highest court directly consider his appeal.

A decision on which court will hear the state's appeal is likely to come later this month or early next year.

The new abortion restrictions that briefly took effect Sept. 15 after being approved Aug. 5 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb have been on hold since Sept. 22, when Republican Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon ruled in a separate lawsuit they violate liberties guaranteed by the Indiana Constitution.

The Indiana Supreme Court agreed Oct. 12 to leave in place Hanlon's statewide injunction against the law, requested by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of several abortion providers, while the five justices consider Rokita's direct appeal.

Oral arguments in that case before the high court are scheduled for Jan. 12. The Supreme Court typically takes at least two months, and sometimes much longer, before issuing a ruling.

In the RFRA decision, Welch found a state law prohibiting all abortions except in time-limited cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest, lethal fetal anomaly or a serious risk to the physical health or life of a pregnant woman imposes a substantial burden on the sincere religious beliefs of the six plaintiffs: three Jewish women, one Muslim woman, one woman with general spiritual beliefs and Hoosier Jews for Choice, a religious organization.

She said that type of governmental burden on religious exercise is exactly what RFRA — controversially enacted in 2015 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence — was intended to prevent.

"The undisputed evidence establishes that the plaintiffs do not share the state's belief that life begins at fertilization or that abortion constitutes the intentional taking of a human life. To the contrary, they have different religious beliefs about when life begins, and they believe that under certain circumstances not permitted by Senate Enrolled Act 1, they would be required to receive abortions. Under the law, the court finds these are sincere religious beliefs," Welch said.

She said there's no reason why the law can't include exceptions for individuals whose sincere religious beliefs compel them to obtain abortions, and to do otherwise is to discriminate against religious beliefs to which the state does not subscribe but the plaintiffs hold.

"The court finds that Senate Enrolled Act 1 substantially burdens the religious exercise of the plaintiffs and that Senate Enrolled Act 1 is not the least restrictive means to achieve a compelling governmental interest," Welch said.

Welch's injunction against the abortion law currently only applies to the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. Though the case may subsequently move forward as a class action.

The General Assembly also could derail the constitutional or RFRA challenges to the near-total abortion ban when it convenes its four-month annual session Jan. 9, either by changing the abortion statute, rewriting RFRA or proposing an abortion ban amendment to the Indiana Constitution.

Here are the new Indiana laws to know that took effect July 1 Animals Annexation Ag equipment Bone marrow Campus speech Caregivers Catalytic converters Coerced abortion Data breach Dementia training Double voting Expungement Foreign land purchases Health officers Handguns Housing shortage Hunting Inmate calls Lead testing Low-level felons Lowell investment Medicaid Nuclear power Pregnant inmates Property tax Public comment Rape Semiquincentennial Simulated child porn State fossil Tax cuts Tourism Township trustees Trans sports Tribal law enforcement Turn signal University gifts Vaping taxes Virtual instruction Youth ag