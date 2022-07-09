Indiana appointments for children's COVID-19 vaccine can be made online

Parents and caretakers of children between 6 months and 5 years old can now schedule an appointment online to get their child vaccinated against COVID-19.
Appointments are available at
ourshot.in.gov for individuals seeking the Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, and the Pfizer vaccine for 6 months through 4 years.
Both vaccines are free. But appointments are recommended due to limited vaccine and provider availability.
Hoosiers also can call 211 to schedule a vaccine appointment for their child or themselves or may contact their child’s health care provider to determine if they are offering the vaccines.
In Northwest Indiana, the
ourshot.in.gov website shows as of Saturday that 19 sites in Lake County are vaccinating children under age 5 against COVID-19. There are nine Porter County locations, three in LaPorte County, zero in Newton County and three in Jasper County.
Data show the COVID-19 vaccine minimizes the chances a child or an adult will get seriously ill, or die, because of the coronavirus.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, one person in Lake County and one person in Porter County have died of COVID-19 so far this month.
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has taken 1,771 lives in Lake County, 550 in Porter County, 367 in LaPorte County, 66 in Newton County and 143 in Jasper County,
state records show.
Daily COVID-19 infections generally remain in double digits in Northwest Indiana counties. Though the increasing use of at-home tests means not all positive or negative results are reported to the state for tracking purposes.
Gallery: COVID-19 vaccine administered at PNW's College of Nursing
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, looks up as her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, finishes administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Andralia Hardrick, left, a junior at Purdue University Northwest, briefly winces as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Elizabeth Vasquez on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Julie Wiejak, left, senior executive assistant to the chancellor for strategic initiatives at Purdue University Northwest, guides sophomore McKenna Bluhm to her COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, sits in the 15-minute holding zone in a nursing lab on Wednesday after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, a junior and nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, recieves her COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Douglas Mukorombindo on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot and bandage are ready to be administered Wednesday at Purdue Northwest's Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Noelle Long, left, a sophomore at Purdue University Northwest, receives her COVID-19 vaccine shot from Lashaunda Hill, RN and clinical placement coordinator at PNW's nursing school, on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, a junior nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, readies for her COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Douglas Mukorombindo on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Samantha Sommer, right, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, administers COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at a clinic hosted at the nursing school at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, receives her first COVID-19 vaccine shot from her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus. Family members of PNW students and faculty were invited to receive inoculations from nursing students at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Charrin Allen, audio and visual technician at Purdue University Northwest, volunteers Wednesday and helps schedule PNW students for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the lobby of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Jamie Kozel, undergraduate instructor at Purdue University Northwest's nursing school, gives a sticker to sophomore Logan Kosteroski on Wednesday at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
A stack of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention vaccination record cards wait for use on Wednesday at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Myriam Changoluisa, a graduate student at Purdue University Northwest, sits in a waiting area for 15 minutes following her COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Purdue University Northwest students spend time in the 15-minute waiting zone in one of the nursing school's labs on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Jason Jeffress, left, audio and visual technician at Purdue University Northwest, volunteers Wednesday and helps schedule PNW students for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Tim Winders, vice chancellor for information services, helps schedule a vaccine appointment for nursing student Christhyl Abad on Wednesday at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Elizabeth Vasquez, right, graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, applies a bandage to the arm of her brother-in-law, Matt Parrish, on Wednesday after administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot. The nursing school hosted a clinic to administer initial inoculations for students, faculty and family members.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, receives her first COVID-19 vaccine shot from her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus. Family members of PNW students and faculty were invited to receive inoculations from nursing students at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
