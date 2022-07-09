Indiana appointments for children's COVID-19 vaccine can be made online

Parents and caretakers of children between 6 months and 5 years old can now schedule an appointment online to get their child vaccinated against COVID-19.

Appointments are available at ourshot.in.gov for individuals seeking the Moderna vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, and the Pfizer vaccine for 6 months through 4 years.

Both vaccines are free. But appointments are recommended due to limited vaccine and provider availability.

Hoosiers also can call 211 to schedule a vaccine appointment for their child or themselves or may contact their child’s health care provider to determine if they are offering the vaccines.

In Northwest Indiana, the ourshot.in.gov website shows as of Saturday that 19 sites in Lake County are vaccinating children under age 5 against COVID-19. There are nine Porter County locations, three in LaPorte County, zero in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Data show the COVID-19 vaccine minimizes the chances a child or an adult will get seriously ill, or die, because of the coronavirus.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, one person in Lake County and one person in Porter County have died of COVID-19 so far this month.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has taken 1,771 lives in Lake County, 550 in Porter County, 367 in LaPorte County, 66 in Newton County and 143 in Jasper County, state records show.

Daily COVID-19 infections generally remain in double digits in Northwest Indiana counties. Though the increasing use of at-home tests means not all positive or negative results are reported to the state for tracking purposes.