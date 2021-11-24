Indiana business groups oppose legislation limiting COVID-19 vaccine policies

State Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, sponsor of the proposal, said the idea for it originated when Lehman learned one of his friends is on the verge of losing his job for refusing to comply with his employer's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Lehman said he generally agrees businesses have a right to manage their own affairs. But he said Hoosiers also have an individual right to refuse medical treatment, particularly if it conflicts with their religious beliefs, and his plan aims to protect those rights.

"These are unprecedented times," Lehman said. "We are charting new territory."

Lehman noted nothing in his proposal requires Indiana employers to do anything, including imposing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement or mandating testing for employees who opt-out.

He said it simply creates guidelines to protect the liberty of Hoosier workers if their employers choose to require COVID-19 vaccination.

A series of health care workers affiliated with the Ascension health system told the legislative panel they would welcome the protections because they claim their employer unjustly rejected their sincerely held religious beliefs against the COVID-19 vaccine and now are facing termination for refusing to comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.