Indiana children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Hoosier children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if it's been at least five months since their original vaccine doses.
On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) advised vaccine providers they can begin administering boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in the 5-11 age group following authorization this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State data show approximately 128,000 children ages 5-11, or about 21% of eligible Hoosiers in that age group, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine currently is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children ages 5-11.
According to IDOH, booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the omicron variant of the virus.
A complete list of vaccine administration sites is available online at
ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211 in Indiana.
Any site that administers pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can administer a pediatric booster dose. Most sites accept walk-ins.
Individuals age 12 and up interested in receiving the free COVID-19 vaccine, or a booster dose, also can find a provider at the
ourshot.in.gov website.
Gallery: COVID-19 vaccine administered at PNW's College of Nursing
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, looks up as her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, finishes administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Andralia Hardrick, left, a junior at Purdue University Northwest, briefly winces as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Elizabeth Vasquez on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Julie Wiejak, left, senior executive assistant to the chancellor for strategic initiatives at Purdue University Northwest, guides sophomore McKenna Bluhm to her COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, sits in the 15-minute holding zone in a nursing lab on Wednesday after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, a junior and nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, recieves her COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Douglas Mukorombindo on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot and bandage are ready to be administered Wednesday at Purdue Northwest's Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Noelle Long, left, a sophomore at Purdue University Northwest, receives her COVID-19 vaccine shot from Lashaunda Hill, RN and clinical placement coordinator at PNW's nursing school, on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, a junior nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, readies for her COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Douglas Mukorombindo on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Samantha Sommer, right, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, administers COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at a clinic hosted at the nursing school at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, receives her first COVID-19 vaccine shot from her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus. Family members of PNW students and faculty were invited to receive inoculations from nursing students at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Charrin Allen, audio and visual technician at Purdue University Northwest, volunteers Wednesday and helps schedule PNW students for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the lobby of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Jamie Kozel, undergraduate instructor at Purdue University Northwest's nursing school, gives a sticker to sophomore Logan Kosteroski on Wednesday at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
A stack of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention vaccination record cards wait for use on Wednesday at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Myriam Changoluisa, a graduate student at Purdue University Northwest, sits in a waiting area for 15 minutes following her COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Purdue University Northwest students spend time in the 15-minute waiting zone in one of the nursing school's labs on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Jason Jeffress, left, audio and visual technician at Purdue University Northwest, volunteers Wednesday and helps schedule PNW students for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Tim Winders, vice chancellor for information services, helps schedule a vaccine appointment for nursing student Christhyl Abad on Wednesday at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Elizabeth Vasquez, right, graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, applies a bandage to the arm of her brother-in-law, Matt Parrish, on Wednesday after administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot. The nursing school hosted a clinic to administer initial inoculations for students, faculty and family members.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, receives her first COVID-19 vaccine shot from her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus. Family members of PNW students and faculty were invited to receive inoculations from nursing students at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
