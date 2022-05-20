Indiana children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Hoosier children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if it's been at least five months since their original vaccine doses.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) advised vaccine providers they can begin administering boosters of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in the 5-11 age group following authorization this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State data show approximately 128,000 children ages 5-11, or about 21% of eligible Hoosiers in that age group, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine currently is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children ages 5-11.

According to IDOH, booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the omicron variant of the virus.

A complete list of vaccine administration sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211 in Indiana.

Any site that administers pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can administer a pediatric booster dose. Most sites accept walk-ins.

Individuals age 12 and up interested in receiving the free COVID-19 vaccine, or a booster dose, also can find a provider at the ourshot.in.gov website.

