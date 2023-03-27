Coroners across Indiana are poised to begin testing the corpses of apparent opioid overdose victims for the drug xylazine.

Xylazine, also known as "Tranq," is a sedative and pain reliever primarily used in veterinary medicine that's increasingly being cut into supplies of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, putting users of those substances at a higher risk of suffering fatal drug poisoning.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, xylazine and fentanyl mixtures have been identified in 48 of the 50 states, including Indiana, and xylazine was found in 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized last year by the DEA.

Xylazine is not safe for human use and may result in serious and life-threatening side effects similar to those commonly associated with opioid use, making it difficult to distinguish opioid overdoses from xylazine exposure, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA recommends health care providers continue to administer naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses but to also consider xylazine exposure as a potential cause if patients do not respond to naloxone.

Spurred by state Rep. Jennifer Meltzer, R-Shelbyville, the Indiana General Assembly decided to go one step further by mandating in House Enrolled Act 1286 that coroners in all 92 counties test apparent opioid overdose victims for xylazine.

"Xylazine is being laced into fentanyl and heroin. We know this is happening in Pennsylvania. We believe it is happening in Michigan," Meltzer said. "In the last seven months, it's become clear that this issue is now here in Indiana as well."

Meltzer said some coroners already are testing for xylazine while others are not. She said getting every coroner to do it will help Indiana figure out how widespread xylazine is throughout the state and how many Hoosiers are dying from the drug.

"Hopefully next year, once we have the data, we can come up with solutions to help those individuals who are addicted and to hopefully save lives," Meltzer said.

Abbi Raben, representing the Indiana Coroners Association, recently told the Senate Committee on Local Government that coroners already are testing for xylazine about 90% of the time it appears warranted and that there shouldn't be much of an extra cost or administrative burden to do it every time.

"The coroners fully support this legislation," Raben said.

The xylazine testing mandate was approved 49-0 in the Senate on Monday and previously endorsed 96-0 by the House.

It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

